A single car has crashed into a pole at Memorial Park in Kingaroy. Photo: contributed

THIS morning (Sunday, June 7) a car ran into a pole in Memorial Park Kingaroy.

Queensland Ambulance Services were called to the scene at 5.22am, on Haly St.

Four patients did not require transport, however the fifth was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.