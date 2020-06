The five people involved in the crash declined transport to hospital.

FIVE people travelling outside of Monto got a shock when their car ran into a tree this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the car was travelling on Macks Rd when the car hit a tree at 2.30pm.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed the five patients, but all five people declined the ambulance to the hospital.