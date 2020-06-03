Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
Car veers of cliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
News

Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:37 PM

A car has crashed into the sea after veering off a cliff while driving along Victoria's Great Ocean Road this afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews have been called to the scene in Lorne following reports a vehicle had gone over the edge of a cliff near Lorne.

Victoria Police Sergeant Megan Stefanec is it is not known how many people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

"Investigators have been told a car travelling on the Great Ocean Road left the roadway and veered over a cliff into the ocean about 1.20pm today," she said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come.

Originally published as Car drives off cliff on Great Ocean Road

More Stories

breaking great ocean road vehicle accident victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police test for drugs and alcohol after serious rollover

        premium_icon Police test for drugs and alcohol after serious rollover

        News THE man was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extracted by the jaws of life.

        PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Taabinga’s little chickens celebrate reading

        News Taabinga State School Prep students were treated to a lively storytelling of...

        Drivers finally have chance to get on road amid virus

        premium_icon Drivers finally have chance to get on road amid virus

        News Department announces good news for drivers who had to postpone their tests due to...

        Man charged with serious assaulting cops with rocks

        premium_icon Man charged with serious assaulting cops with rocks

        Crime Two Burnett men have allegedly come to blows with police, with one now charged.