Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a vehicle that was stolen from James Street in Kingaroy. Photo/File
Police are investigating a vehicle that was stolen from James Street in Kingaroy. Photo/File
Crime

Car fire, theft makes for busy Aus Day for Kingaroy cops

Tristan Evert
27th Jan 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the unlawful entry and theft of a Mitsubishi sedan from a James Street residence on Tuesday January 26.

Investigations show no forced entry to property with the vehicle being started using keys stolen at the time.

The vehicle was subsequently located on Cherbourg Rd at 4pm on January 26.

Police investigations are ongoing.

At 7pm on January 26 police attended a vehicle fire involving an Audi sedan on Kingaroy Cooyer Rd.

The fire is believed to be caused by electrical issues. Police are treating the incident as non suspicious.

kingaroy police south burnett crime 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gang of youths allegedly robs, assaults pair in Kingaroy CBD

        Premium Content Gang of youths allegedly robs, assaults pair in Kingaroy CBD

        Crime Four youths are facing court after allegedly robbing and assaulting two people in the Kingaroy CBD DETAILS:

        Award winner ‘humbled’ to receive citizen of the year

        Premium Content Award winner ‘humbled’ to receive citizen of the year

        News After moving to the region ten years ago, the 2021 SB citizen of the year said the...

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News Climate change to cost Queensland $60b every year by 2038

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?