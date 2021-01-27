Car fire, theft makes for busy Aus Day for Kingaroy cops

Police are investigating a vehicle that was stolen from James Street in Kingaroy. Photo/File

Police are investigating the unlawful entry and theft of a Mitsubishi sedan from a James Street residence on Tuesday January 26.

Investigations show no forced entry to property with the vehicle being started using keys stolen at the time.

The vehicle was subsequently located on Cherbourg Rd at 4pm on January 26.

Police investigations are ongoing.

At 7pm on January 26 police attended a vehicle fire involving an Audi sedan on Kingaroy Cooyer Rd.

The fire is believed to be caused by electrical issues. Police are treating the incident as non suspicious.