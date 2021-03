Paramedics have transported one patient to hospital following a motorcycle-car crash at Cooyar. File Photo.

One person has been transported to hospital following a crash in Cooyar, which resulted in a car rolling over and a motorcycle catching fire.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, paramedics attended the incident on the New England Highway just after midday (March 28).

One patient has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital with minor injuries.

Two more people assessed at the scene declined transport.