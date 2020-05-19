Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASHES: Two separate incidents were reported within half an hour this morning.
CRASHES: Two separate incidents were reported within half an hour this morning.
News

Car hits pole in Beaconsfield, man injured in Marian crash

Melanie Whiting
19th May 2020 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to two separate crashes in the region within half an hour this morning.

A 4WD towing a caravan hit a light pole in Beaconsfield about 6.20am, police said.

The incident caused traffic to bank up at the busy Mackay Bucasia Road and Golf Links Road intersection, with one lane blocked.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended the scene, but the occupant of the vehicle declined transport.

Earlier this morning, a man in his 50s was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Anzac Avenue, Marian at 5.54am.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with neck and leg injuries.

beaconsfield marian crash police news queensland ambulace service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All seven people appearing in Murgon Court today

        premium_icon All seven people appearing in Murgon Court today

        News All the people due to face the Magistrates Court named.

        • 19th May 2020 8:55 AM
        Burnett drink and drug drivers to face court

        premium_icon Burnett drink and drug drivers to face court

        Crime Four people are due to face court after they were caught allegedly drink or drug...

        JOBS BOOST: $5m power upgrade for region

        premium_icon JOBS BOOST: $5m power upgrade for region

        News The line plays a critical role in bringing generated power in Central Queensland...

        Burnett towns among most vulnerable to COVID-19

        premium_icon Burnett towns among most vulnerable to COVID-19

        News New research shows which communities are at most risk.