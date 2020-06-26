Car lovers to flock to Nanango for motor show

LOCAL EVENT: Organisers are hoping people flock to the motor vehicle event at Nanango to see the wide collection of cars. Photo Contributed

LOCAL EVENT: Organisers are hoping people flock to the motor vehicle event at Nanango to see the wide collection of cars. Photo Contributed

CAR lovers are getting ready to start their engines and visit Nanango for the first motor show since the pandemic.

Organisers of CardisGras on August 15 say the show, markets and concert will go ahead no matter what, and adhere to social distancing and hygiene rules.

After months of lockdown, CardisGras CEO Rohan Robertson said people would be keen to get out of the house.

“We are hoping quite a lot of car clubs will be interested in coming out for the day,” said Mr Robertson.

“That’s why we start it at 1pm because it gives people the opportunity to meet up and make it part of their day to cruise down to the event and create interest as they go through the country towns.

“It’s a chance for people to get their cars out and go out with their friends and have a nice day out and enjoy a concert.”

READ MORE:

Where you can read the first drafts of local history

OPINION: Recording and making history along the way

Torch lights up road to history in South Burnett

CardisGras holds car shows in various towns throughout the year to raise money for charities that assist homeless people.

But because of COVID-19 a number of events had to be cancelled or postponed.

Nanango will be the first since the coronavirus outbreak and will include an evening concert with country musician Andersonlane.

“You can attend the car show or concert or you can buy a combined ticket and attend both for the price of just the concert,” said Mr Robertson.

Mr Robertson said all profits from Nanango would be donated to the South Burnett CTC, a community owned not-for-profit organisation.

Funds are raised through gate entry, show nominations, raffles and stallholder fees.

Mr Robertson is also putting the call out to local businesses to take up sponsorship and donate raffles and prizes.

A range of cars will be on display at the motor show. Photo Contributed

Tax deductible sponsorship opportunities include naming rights sponsor, merchandise sponsor and buying tables of ten at the concert.

“Ideally we’d like to raise about $20,000 for the CTC South Burnett,” he said.

It costs $10 to enter your vehicle in the car show. General entry price is adults $10, students and pensioners $5 and families $20.

Tickets to the Andersonlane concert are $25. Combined passes to attend the car show and concert are $25.

For more information on sponsorship contact Rohan Robertson on 0416 257 586 or rohan@cardisgras.com.au

To register your vehicle or interest visit www.cardisgras.com.au

Articles contributed today by Kat Donaghey were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.