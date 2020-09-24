Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
News

Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

by Sarah McPhee
24th Sep 2020 11:52 AM

A vehicle has ploughed through a barrier and off a cliff at Newcastle and landed on the beach below.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called to Bar Beach just after 10.20am on Thursday to treat three people being two elderly patients and a child.

The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer
The scene at Bar Beach in Newcastle on Thursday morning. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Vision from the Newcastle Herald shows one patient being taken from the scene on a stretcher.

NSW Police are also at the crash site.

The white fence bordering the Bar Beach car park, next to the lookout, has been flattened.

 

 

 

 

The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..
The car park and cliff at Bar Beach, Newcastle on a normal day..

More to come

Originally published as Car ploughs off NSW cliff onto beach

More Stories

accident beach car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stern warning as restrictions eased

        Premium Content Stern warning as restrictions eased

        News Queenslanders have been warned against meeting friends from Sydney in the newly reopened border zones, such as Byron Bay, following Wednesday’s border shift.

        Meet the local heroes keeping South Burnett children safe

        Premium Content Meet the local heroes keeping South Burnett children safe

        Community HERE is the full list of winners and nominees for the South Burnett Child...

        Third grass fire in as many days destroys shed, caravan

        Premium Content Third grass fire in as many days destroys shed, caravan

        News EMERGENCY services have attended a third grass fire burning near Kingaroy in three...

        NAMED: 44 people facing Nanango Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: 44 people facing Nanango Magistrates Court

        News HERE is a list of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court today.