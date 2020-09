Paramedics are assessing a person after his car collided with a tree. (Picture: File)

PARAMEDICS are currently on scene at a single vehicle accident on Bunya Road in Yarraman.

They were called at 5.33pm after a driver lost control and drove into a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokesperson said they believe the driver had a seizure causing him to lose control.

The patient is currently in a stable condition.