MAIN STREET CRASH: Paramedics and fire crews are on scene at a two vehicle crash in Kingaroy. Picture: Dominic Elsome

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a two vehicle crash in Kingaroy this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance has collided with another car about 9.30am at the intersection of Youngman and Haly St.

Two people are currently being treated while fire crews are securing the scene.

More to come...