Car crash on Kingaroy St, Kingaroy
Car smashes through Kingaroy shopfront

Dominic Elsome
Tristan Evert
by and
29th Jun 2020 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
A FOUR wheel drive has smashed through the front of a Kingaroy furniture shop.

Emergency crews on scene, with at least one fire crew attending as well as three ambulance units. 

The incident occured on Kingaroy St about 11.30am. 

A 4WD has smashed through a shopfront on Kingaroy St, Kingaroy.
A 4WD has smashed through a shopfront on Kingaroy St, Kingaroy. Tristan Evert

The shop neighbours Kingaroy Discount Drug Store and appears to have been vacant.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one patient was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder pains. 

Another patient declined transport. 

More to come. 

South Burnett

