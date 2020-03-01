Menu
A car crashed through the fence at Takalvans. Picture: Brian Cassidy.
News

Caravan a total ‘write-off’ after car crashes through fence

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
1st Mar 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
THREE caravans have been damaged after a car crashed through a Bundaberg campervan dealer's fence.

Takalvans owner Dale Rethamel estimates more than $50,000 in damage, after a grey sedan drove off Enterprise St and into the dealership on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the driver was taken to hospital, but that nobody was seriously injured.

 

Police examine the car that crashed through the fence at Takalvans.
She said it was yet unclear as to how the crash had happened.

The crash was reported to police at 10.20am.

Mr Rethamel said there was substantial damage to one of the caravans, and that it would likely be written-off.

It was valued at $40,000.

He said damage to another caravan would probably be $10,000 in damages, and that additional damage including fencing would be estimated at about $6000.

Although the dealer was insured the owner would still be out of pocket.

 

Car crashes through the fence at Takalvans.
Through no fault of the local business, he would have to cover high excesses in the insurance, while premiums would increase the following year for making a claim.

"I'm a bit upset, obviously," Mr Rethamel said.

He is a huge supporter of Bundaberg sporting teams, including of this weekend's Bull Masters cricket event.

The cricketing event had been good for the dealer, but now he would have to focus on repairs at the start of the week with less stock on display.

bundaberg crash
Bundaberg News Mail

