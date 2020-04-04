Menu
Council-run caravan parks have been closed for the time being. Photo: FILE
Caravan, free camping areas closed as visitors move on

Jessica Mcgrath
4th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
THE South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group is urging residents and visitors alike to follow hygiene and social distancing practices.

The local LDMG is aware there are a small number of travellers that continue to be present in the region.

Queensland borders have been closed to all persons without a state permit for entry and those who are able to travel within Queensland without the need of a permit.

However, all persons travelling are advised to return to their fixed place or abode as soon as possible.

The South Burnett Regional Council has closed all campgrounds, the council showground, the council operated caravan parks and prohibited overnight stays in all public rest areas.

Bona fide commercial freight vehicles are exempt from public rest area restrictions and are able to stay overnight if required.

With a small number of caravans still within our region, all visitors are required under direction to stay in commercial accommodation such as motels or privately run commercial caravan parks.

The Chief Health Officer clarified this position by directive under the Public Health Act 2005.

People who are operating commercial accommodation may continue to do so and should follow the advice of Queensland Health to minimise the risk of coronavirus to their facility.

They should also keep up to date records of guests.

Where people live permanently in caravan parks or are staying in caravan parks as interim abodes where their primary residence is not available, they may continue to do so, with social distancing observed. This includes the use of cabins within caravan parks.

