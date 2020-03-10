Caravaners en route to boost Nanango’s economy

This March Sunrise Caravans Director Steve Andonovski is heading to Nanango, Queensland with over 100 of his customers in tow.

This March Sunrise Caravans Director Steve Andonovski is heading to Nanango, Queensland with over 100 of his customers in tow.

NANANGO has been selected as a tourist destination in need in light of recent bushfires, the ongoing drought, and damaging storms – with visitors hoping to boost the town’s economy.

Sunrise Caravans are no stranger to organising a shindig and gathering their customers to join them on what are always exciting, fun, and change making trips.

This March Sunrise Caravans Director Steve Andonovski is heading to Nanango, Queensland with over 100 of his customers in tow.

The mission, well, like with all trips, to give back to a community in the need.

The town has seen its fair share of challenges over the years, with the last couple featuring damaging storms, bushfires in proximity to houses and ongoing drought.

Access to water in the area is limited as the drought continues to bite.

According to the South Burnett Regional Council, despite some of these hardships, Nanango continues put its best foot forward; recently raising funds as a community for a disability playground and continuing revitalisation of community assets.

With a heart for making a difference and supporting regions in need, Sunrise Caravans have continued their partnership with Rural Aid Australia; encouraging guests to donate to their custom link – sunrisecaravans.family/donateruralaid and this time help bush fire-affected regions across Australia.

“For our owner’s trips, we will always choose regions that are need,” said Steve Andonovski, Director at Sunrise Caravans.

“Whether affected by flood, fires or other natural disaster, Sunrise Caravans and its customers will be there to help when and where we can.

It’s not only the Aussie thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.

“We decided Nanango this time because our customers made the suggestion as they wanted to help.

“As a company who listen, we made it happen.”

Caravanners will begin arriving in region from Wednesday March 11, with the majority arriving March 14.

A coach will transport guests to some of the attractions around the region, including Ringsfield House, Pottique Lavender Farm, Wondai Timber Museum, and many more.