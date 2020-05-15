CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Uni offers bargain online courses

NEW PROGRAMS: USQ Toowoomba’s deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Karen Nelson is promoting the university’s discounted short program to help people upskill during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Contributed

THE University of Southern Queensland, the closest university to the South Burnett, has unveiled a suite of discounted short programs to support people looking to re-skill, change or future-proof their careers.

The new short programs (four subjects over one semester) are backed by the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Package.

USQ has developed 20 undergraduate and graduate certificate programs across priority areas such as health, IT, engineering, education, and agriculture, for a fraction of the usual cost of study, and HECS-HELP is available to all Australian citizens.

The university’s deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Professor Karen Nelson said the university was excited to offer the programs to help people during such uncertain times.

“We recognise that it is a difficult time for many with changes in personal circumstances and job insecurity,” Prof Nelson said.

“These short programs give people the opportunity to re-skill, gain knowledge and potentially reassess what career path they want to follow.

“USQ has long been a leader in online education, with all our degrees offered online, and we are known for producing work-ready graduates.

“Once the student has completed their four subjects, they will receive a USQ qualification and have new skills and knowledge to provide enhancement or security in a current role, or help transition into a new career.

“Students who complete the short programs can also choose to continue studying and the subjects will be credited towards a USQ degree. This makes receiving a USQ degree shorter and cheaper.”

The heavily subsidised online certificates will start on July 13 and must be completed by December to qualify for the discounted rates.

More information:

Undergraduate certificates are a new qualification built especially for the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Package. Graduate certificates are postgraduate qualifications.

Each certificate consists of four university-level subjects, with enrolment open from May and study starting in July (for completion by December).

Each short program is delivered online over one semester.

For full list of programs and further information visit the USQ website.