CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Uni offers bargain online courses
THE University of Southern Queensland, the closest university to the South Burnett, has unveiled a suite of discounted short programs to support people looking to re-skill, change or future-proof their careers.
The new short programs (four subjects over one semester) are backed by the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Package.
USQ has developed 20 undergraduate and graduate certificate programs across priority areas such as health, IT, engineering, education, and agriculture, for a fraction of the usual cost of study, and HECS-HELP is available to all Australian citizens.
The university’s deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Professor Karen Nelson said the university was excited to offer the programs to help people during such uncertain times.
“We recognise that it is a difficult time for many with changes in personal circumstances and job insecurity,” Prof Nelson said.
“These short programs give people the opportunity to re-skill, gain knowledge and potentially reassess what career path they want to follow.
“USQ has long been a leader in online education, with all our degrees offered online, and we are known for producing work-ready graduates.
“Once the student has completed their four subjects, they will receive a USQ qualification and have new skills and knowledge to provide enhancement or security in a current role, or help transition into a new career.
“Students who complete the short programs can also choose to continue studying and the subjects will be credited towards a USQ degree. This makes receiving a USQ degree shorter and cheaper.”
The heavily subsidised online certificates will start on July 13 and must be completed by December to qualify for the discounted rates.
More information:
- Undergraduate certificates are a new qualification built especially for the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Package. Graduate certificates are postgraduate qualifications.
- Each certificate consists of four university-level subjects, with enrolment open from May and study starting in July (for completion by December).
- Each short program is delivered online over one semester.
For full list of programs and further information visit the USQ website.