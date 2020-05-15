Menu
NEW PROGRAMS: USQ Toowoomba’s deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Karen Nelson is promoting the university’s discounted short program to help people upskill during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Contributed
Careers

CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Uni offers bargain online courses

Madeline Grace
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
THE University of Southern Queensland, the closest university to the South Burnett, has unveiled a suite of discounted short programs to support people looking to re-skill, change or future-proof their careers.

The new short programs (four subjects over one semester) are backed by the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Package.

USQ has developed 20 undergraduate and graduate certificate programs across priority areas such as health, IT, engineering, education, and agriculture, for a fraction of the usual cost of study, and HECS-HELP is available to all Australian citizens.

The university’s deputy vice-chancellor (academic) Professor Karen Nelson said the university was excited to offer the programs to help people during such uncertain times.

“We recognise that it is a difficult time for many with changes in personal circumstances and job insecurity,” Prof Nelson said.

“These short programs give people the opportunity to re-skill, gain knowledge and potentially reassess what career path they want to follow.

“USQ has long been a leader in online education, with all our degrees offered online, and we are known for producing work-ready graduates.

“Once the student has completed their four subjects, they will receive a USQ qualification and have new skills and knowledge to provide enhancement or security in a current role, or help transition into a new career.

“Students who complete the short programs can also choose to continue studying and the subjects will be credited towards a USQ degree. This makes receiving a USQ degree shorter and cheaper.”

The heavily subsidised online certificates will start on July 13 and must be completed by December to qualify for the discounted rates.

More information:

  • Undergraduate certificates are a new qualification built especially for the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Package. Graduate certificates are postgraduate qualifications.
  • Each certificate consists of four university-level subjects, with enrolment open from May and study starting in July (for completion by December).
  • Each short program is delivered online over one semester.

For full list of programs and further information visit the USQ website.

coronavirussouthburnett education university of southern queensland
