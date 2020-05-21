Carl Rackemann’s best XI Australian Test cricket team

Cricketer Matthew Hayden. Cricket - Australia vs West Indies World Cup match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St Johns, Antigua 27 Mar 2007. a/ct

Cricketer Matthew Hayden. Cricket - Australia vs West Indies World Cup match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St Johns, Antigua 27 Mar 2007. a/ct

FORMER Wondai junior and 12-time Test player for Australia, Carl Rackemann has put together the best XI Australian test cricketers he has ever played with.

After attempting to put together a team of the century between 1920-2020 Rackemann said current players Steve Smith and David Warner demanded selection, which meant leaving out Allan Border and Steve Waugh, which he could not bring herself to do.

The following in batting order are the best XI test players Rackemann played with in his career.

1. MATTHEW HAYDEN

Born in Kingaroy, Matthew Hayden went on to become one of Australia’s most damaging batsmen.

He holds the record for the most test runs scored by an Aussie batsmen when he smashed 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003, hitting 38 fours and 11 sixes.

Tests for Australia: 103

Runs: 8625

Highest Score: 380

2. JUSTIN LANGER

During the early to mid 2000s Langer and Matthew Hayden were considered to have one of the most successful opening partnerships in history.

Their partnership included a total of 5655 runs over a period of 113 innings.

Tests for Australia: 105

Runs: 7696

Highest Score: 250

3. RICKY PONTING

Ponting was outstanding with bat in hand and is the highest test scorer in Australian cricket history.

He will go down as one of the country’s most successful Test captains, winning 220 out of 324 matches.

Tests for Australia: 168

Runs: 13,378

Highest Score: 257

Wickets: 5

Ricky Ponting is the all time highest test scorer for Australia, hitting over 13,000 runs.

4. GREG CHAPPELL (c)

Chappell made a century in both his first and last test, as well as 22 in between.

He captained Australia in 48 matches, winning 21 and losing 13.

Chappell had a knack for hitting centuries while captain, winning the 1982-83 Ashes series.

Tests for Australia: 87

Runs: 7110

Highest Score: 247*

Wickets: 47

5. ALLAN BORDER

When Allan Border announced his retirement, he had played more Tests, more Tests as captain and more consecutive Tests that any player before him.

He also had taken more catches then any other Australian Test player and had an impressive batting average of 50.56.

Tests for Australia: 156

Runs: 11,174

Highest Score: 205

Wickets: 39

6. STEVE WAUGH

Steve Waugh embodied grit and determination, leading Australia to 15 of their world record 16 consecutive Test wins, smashing 10,927 runs along the way.

Tests for Australia: 168

Runs: 10,927

Highest Score: 200

Wickets: 92

Steve Waugh was a fierce right hander hitting more than 10,000 Test runs for Australia. (Picture: File)

7. IAN HEALY (wicket keeper)

Healy made a surprise debut in the 1988-89 season after only playing six first-class games. He eventually became one of the most successful wicket keepers in Australian cricket history.

Tests for Australia: 119

Runs: 4356

Highest Score: 161*

8. SHANE WARNE

Warne was one of the world’s best spin bowlers, taking an astonishing 708 wickets in his test career.

He has been considered among the top five best cricketers of the 20th century and is the second highest Test wicket taker in the world.

Tests for Australia: 145

Runs: 3154

Wickets: 708

Best Bowling: 8/71

Shane Warne was one of the best Test bowlers in cricket history, taking 708 wickets from 145 tests. (Picture: File)

9. JEFF THOMSON

Thompson debuted against Pakistan in 1972-73, becoming one of the fastest Australian Test bowlers in history.

In the 1974-75, he demolished England, taking 33 wickets for the series.

Tests for Australia: 51

Runs: 679

Wickets: 200

Best Bowling: 6/46

10. DENNIS LILLEE

Lillee combined with Thompson to terrorise England through the 1974-75 series.

He was known for his fast deliveries and reliable and accurate bowling.

Lillee ended his career as the highest test wicket taker, taking a wicket on his very last delivery.

Tests for Australia: 70

Runs: 905

Wickets: 355

Best Bowling: 7/83

11. GLENN McGRATH

McGrath was thrown into test cricket from outback New South Wales to replace Merv Hughes in 1993.

He went on to become one of the best Test bowlers of his generation, taking 563 wickets.

McGrath finished his career at his home ground the SCG in a whitewash ashes series over England.

Tests for Australia: 124

Runs: 641

Wickets: 563

Best Bowling: 8/24

Glen McGrath has an incredible career, taking 563 wickets from 124 tests for Australia. (Picture: File)

12. MERV HUGHES (12th man)

Hughes was a crowd favourite, who made a significant contribution to the Australian Test side re-climbing the ranks of international cricket.

He was a classic fast bowler, with an imposing run up and delivery action.

Against the West Indies in 1988-89 he lost his bowling partner Geoff Lawson and stepped up taking a hat trick for the match, bowling 13 for 217 off 73.1 overs for the series.

Tests for Australia: 53

Runs: 1032

Wickets: 212

Best Bowling: 8/87