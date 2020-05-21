Carl Rackemann’s best XI Australian Test cricket team
FORMER Wondai junior and 12-time Test player for Australia, Carl Rackemann has put together the best XI Australian test cricketers he has ever played with.
After attempting to put together a team of the century between 1920-2020 Rackemann said current players Steve Smith and David Warner demanded selection, which meant leaving out Allan Border and Steve Waugh, which he could not bring herself to do.
The following in batting order are the best XI test players Rackemann played with in his career.
1. MATTHEW HAYDEN
Born in Kingaroy, Matthew Hayden went on to become one of Australia’s most damaging batsmen.
He holds the record for the most test runs scored by an Aussie batsmen when he smashed 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003, hitting 38 fours and 11 sixes.
Tests for Australia: 103
Runs: 8625
Highest Score: 380
2. JUSTIN LANGER
During the early to mid 2000s Langer and Matthew Hayden were considered to have one of the most successful opening partnerships in history.
Their partnership included a total of 5655 runs over a period of 113 innings.
Tests for Australia: 105
Runs: 7696
Highest Score: 250
3. RICKY PONTING
Ponting was outstanding with bat in hand and is the highest test scorer in Australian cricket history.
He will go down as one of the country’s most successful Test captains, winning 220 out of 324 matches.
Tests for Australia: 168
Runs: 13,378
Highest Score: 257
Wickets: 5
4. GREG CHAPPELL (c)
Chappell made a century in both his first and last test, as well as 22 in between.
He captained Australia in 48 matches, winning 21 and losing 13.
Chappell had a knack for hitting centuries while captain, winning the 1982-83 Ashes series.
Tests for Australia: 87
Runs: 7110
Highest Score: 247*
Wickets: 47
5. ALLAN BORDER
When Allan Border announced his retirement, he had played more Tests, more Tests as captain and more consecutive Tests that any player before him.
He also had taken more catches then any other Australian Test player and had an impressive batting average of 50.56.
Tests for Australia: 156
Runs: 11,174
Highest Score: 205
Wickets: 39
6. STEVE WAUGH
Steve Waugh embodied grit and determination, leading Australia to 15 of their world record 16 consecutive Test wins, smashing 10,927 runs along the way.
Tests for Australia: 168
Runs: 10,927
Highest Score: 200
Wickets: 92
7. IAN HEALY (wicket keeper)
Healy made a surprise debut in the 1988-89 season after only playing six first-class games. He eventually became one of the most successful wicket keepers in Australian cricket history.
Tests for Australia: 119
Runs: 4356
Highest Score: 161*
8. SHANE WARNE
Warne was one of the world’s best spin bowlers, taking an astonishing 708 wickets in his test career.
He has been considered among the top five best cricketers of the 20th century and is the second highest Test wicket taker in the world.
Tests for Australia: 145
Runs: 3154
Wickets: 708
Best Bowling: 8/71
9. JEFF THOMSON
Thompson debuted against Pakistan in 1972-73, becoming one of the fastest Australian Test bowlers in history.
In the 1974-75, he demolished England, taking 33 wickets for the series.
Tests for Australia: 51
Runs: 679
Wickets: 200
Best Bowling: 6/46
10. DENNIS LILLEE
Lillee combined with Thompson to terrorise England through the 1974-75 series.
He was known for his fast deliveries and reliable and accurate bowling.
Lillee ended his career as the highest test wicket taker, taking a wicket on his very last delivery.
Tests for Australia: 70
Runs: 905
Wickets: 355
Best Bowling: 7/83
11. GLENN McGRATH
McGrath was thrown into test cricket from outback New South Wales to replace Merv Hughes in 1993.
He went on to become one of the best Test bowlers of his generation, taking 563 wickets.
McGrath finished his career at his home ground the SCG in a whitewash ashes series over England.
Tests for Australia: 124
Runs: 641
Wickets: 563
Best Bowling: 8/24
12. MERV HUGHES (12th man)
Hughes was a crowd favourite, who made a significant contribution to the Australian Test side re-climbing the ranks of international cricket.
He was a classic fast bowler, with an imposing run up and delivery action.
Against the West Indies in 1988-89 he lost his bowling partner Geoff Lawson and stepped up taking a hat trick for the match, bowling 13 for 217 off 73.1 overs for the series.
Tests for Australia: 53
Runs: 1032
Wickets: 212
Best Bowling: 8/87