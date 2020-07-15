Drivers 'lucky' to escape major smash on busy road

LATEST

Carnage unfolded on a busy Sunshine Coast road after two women were injured in a major crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash involving a Peugeot and BMW Z4 on David Low Way just before 5pm.

Coolum Fire Station captain Jason Spink said one vehicle had rear-ended the other during the smash.

"Both occupants have been taken away by ambulance for further checks and just assurance that they are OK, but it appears they have escaped quite luckily at this point," he said.

"One of the vehicles did require fire and rescue emergency staff to use hydraulic rescue tools, in order to open the door to assist with her extrication of the vehicle."

Tegan Spencer was on the scene of the crash after her friend was a no-show at training practice.

"She was supposed to meet me at training and I stopped just before training because I saw all these cars lined up and a massive accident, and I thought it was her car but I wasn't too sure so I went to training," she said.

After being notified of the crash, Ms Spencer said she saw her friend's car had been badly damaged.

"Someone's crashed into her car while she's stationary at 80km/h. They've had to cut her out and she's on her way to the hospital," she said.

Both women were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

EARLIER:

Two women have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Sunshine Coast road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to David Low Way at Coolum Beach just before 5pm.

He said one female patient had been treated for neck pain following the nose-to-tail crash at "decent speed".

Both patients were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

