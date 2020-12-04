Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

IT is the weekend for markets in the Lockyer Valley, and they are just in time for your Christmas shopping.

There will be over 100 stalls at the Gatton Village Markets on Sunday, that will showcase a variety of fresh produce, artworks and boutique stalls, along with the usual food and drink options.

It will be a great place to pick up some Christmas gifts with a local touch, and a means of supporting the local community.

There will also be a giftwrapping stall (donation required) so you can buy your gifts and get them wrapped straight away!

The Gatton Village Markets will be held between 6.30am to 12pm on Sunday at the Gatton District Historical Village, Lake Apex. Entry is free.

If you feel like a bit of a drive, head over to Mulgowie on Saturday, for the last Mulgowie Fresh Farmers’ Market for 2020.

There will be heaps of stalls with a variety of things on offer like local fresh fruit, homemade gifts as well as arts, crafts and books.

This Saturday will be even more special though with Christmas carols and even a visit from Santa!

The Mulgowie Fresh Farmers’ Markets will be held on Saturday between 8.00am and 11.00am at the Mulgowie Hall Grounds. Entry is free.

If you are still looking for something to do in the evening, head on over to Spring Bluff Railway Station on Sunday for Carols at the Bluff.

Relax in the beautiful grounds of Spring Bluff and listen to the live bank play all your favourite Christmas carols.

Food will be available, but bring your own chair, blanket and tinsel!

Santa will also be making an appearance.

Carols at the Bluff will be held between 4.00pm and 6.30pm at the Spring Bluff Railway Station.

There is plenty to see and do this weekend in the Lockyer Valley!