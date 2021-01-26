Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman’s been arrested after chaotic scenes at a suburban shopping centre car park, accused allegedly attacking another woman with her windscreen wipers.
A woman’s been arrested after chaotic scenes at a suburban shopping centre car park, accused allegedly attacking another woman with her windscreen wipers.
Crime

Car park chaos as woman ‘attacked with windscreen wipers’

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Jan 2021 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who went on a rampage at a southwest Sydney shopping centre, smashing her car into another vehicle before allegedly assaulting a woman with windscreen wipers, will face court today.

Police allege the 49-year-old drove her vehicle into another car at Bradbury shopping centre around 5pm on Monday.

Officers believe she knew the driver of the other vehicle.

The woman then allegedly removed the windscreen wipers from her car before using them to assault the other driver.

She also assaulted the woman's passenger.

Chaotic scenes... Bradbury Shopping Centre.
Chaotic scenes... Bradbury Shopping Centre.

Officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command went to the carpark a short time later.

The woman the allegedly struck out at the officers as they arrested her.

She was taken to Campbelltown Police Station where she was charged with predatory driving, common assault, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and assault police officer in the execution of duty while occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Rosemeadow woman was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court today.

Originally published as Carpark chaos as woman 'attacked with windscreen wipers'

assault crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Premium Content Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Motor Sports South Burnett Speedway Club are back at the drawing board for 10th Anniversary of the King’s Royal, which was sadly pulled this year.

        The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        Premium Content The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        News Robert Weber shares just how he came to be at Kilkivan property

        WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Premium Content WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Community State MP Tony Perrett and wife Michele refused to stop searching for Robert Weber...

        Meet your 2021 South Burnett citizens of the year

        Premium Content Meet your 2021 South Burnett citizens of the year

        News In one of the most challenging years in recent history, numerous South Burnett...