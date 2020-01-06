Cartwright opens up on $2m Titans’ future

TITANS forward Bryce Cartwright insists he won't be leaving the Gold Coast and is ready to repay the club's $2 million investment.

Cartwright has been linked with an early departure from the Titans following two mediocre seasons on the Gold Coast.

His efforts last season were an improvement on a forgettable 2018, but still below what's expected of a highly-paid player.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Cartwright, 25, was signed from Penrith to a four-year contract by former coach Garth Brennan in 2018, playing 14 games in his first season and 22 last year.

His defensive efforts have regularly been criticised during a 105-game NRL career, but Cartwright showed improvements last season despite the Titans collecting the wooden spoon.

Preparing for his third season on the Gold Coast, Cartwright said he was not looking to exit the club and had more to prove.

"I've still got two more years here," Cartwright said.

"I haven't heard anything (about being shopped around). I've been training hard and looking forward to a big year.

Cartwright has pushed through two underwhelming seasons at the Titans. Picture: Getty

"I wouldn't want to leave because I feel I'd be walking away from something where I haven't accomplished much yet. That would really hurt me if I was to walk away without doing anything and making people proud.

"That's my biggest driving factor. I feel like I've let the club and fans down the last two years.

"I want to repay them and play some good footy and get people excited watching."

Brennan took a punt on Cartwright, among other players, before being sacked in July last year as the Titans headed towards the wooden spoon.

New coach Justin Holbrook has refused to make any guarantees to the Titans' playing squad and Cartwright knows he has to make an impact in 2020.

"It was upsetting (when Brennan was sacked), I've known him since I was a young kid," Cartwright said.

New head coach Justin Holbrook joins the club without baggage – and Cartwright will have to impress to earn a spot in the 17. Picture: Adam Head

"In saying that, Justin has come in and I get along really well with Justin.

"He knows what he's doing. Everyone is applying themselves and training has been exciting. It's been a good change.

"I want to be consistent and play my best footy. Whether that be attack or defence, I need to make sure I don't let anyone down.

"Last year was a step forward compared to the year before but there are still a lot of areas I need to improve on.

"I need to be more consistent and add more to my game. I need to cut those errors and mistakes down and poor judgments on the field."

Cartwright has his sights set on a big season, and securing a starting role. Picture: Getty

The Titans return to pre-season training next week and have about six weeks to prepare before trials begin.

Cartwright has set his sights on securing the Titans' right-edge back row berth, the spot occupied by Kiwi forward Kevin Proctor.

"That's where I've played my best footy and where I feel most comfortable. I'll give it a red hot crack and have a go there this year," he said.

"That's where Kevvie plays and he has been one of the best backrowers in the game for a long time.

"He's one of the safest players in that defensive area. He's helped me a lot since I've been here. He's been on holidays so I've been getting a bit of time there."