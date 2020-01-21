Cash stolen from elderly woman at hospital

The money was stolen from a 70-year-old woman at Nanango Hospital.

A LARGE sum of money was stolen from an elderly woman at Nanango Hospital earlier this month.

The theft, believed to have occurred between January 8 and 9, was reported to Nanango police on January 13

An unknown suspect or suspects took the money from a 70-year-old woman’s personal belongings at the hospital.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

If any member of the public has any information regarding this incident, Nanango police have asked they contact the Nanango Police Station on 4171 6333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.