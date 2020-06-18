'ABHORRENT, RACIST': Teen sues police over alleged assault

An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.

An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.

UPDATE, 1.45pm: THE lawyer for a teen who has launched legal action against NSW Police said his client hopes to make a difference for other indigenous people.

>>> VIDEO: Watch incident here

Grafton-based Joe Fahey said his 17-year-old client has alleged a number of issues in the statement of claim.

This includes trespass upon his person, relating to a police search the teen was subjected to, assault and battery and false imprisonment relating to the time he was detained during the alleged incident.

The teen, a Bundjalung boy, will allege police assaulted him at 12.30am on September 26 last year.

He says he was walking home on the footpath along Casino's main street at the time.

Mr Fahey said his client's action had been floated before.

But with Black Lives Matter protest sweeping across the world and the country, including in Lismore and Byron Bay, the currency of issues between people of colour and police in various countries has contributed to the decision to now file a Statement of Claim with the Lismore District Court.

"It had been considered, it just seemed like the most appropriate time due to all the other things that are occurring at the moment," Mr Fahey said.

Mr Fahey previously represented two other young Aboriginal males who brought similar claims against police.

One of them was awarded a payment following a 12 day hearing and the other was subsequently resolved by way of a settlement.

He said his young client wants to contribute to preventing other acts of violence against Aboriginal members of the community.

"It's been happening, I presume it's been happening for a long time," he said.

NSW Police have declined to comment on the matter, as it is currently before court.

Original story: A CASINO teenager is suing the state of New South Wales, alleging he was assaulted by police last year in what court papers call an "abhorrent and racist" altercation.

The 17-year-old Bundjalung teenager alleged the assault occurred around 12.30am on September 26 last year when he was walking home on the footpath of the main street of town of Casino.

An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.

The ABC reports the teen is seeking damages, alleging he was repeatedly battered, falsely imprisoned, suffered damage to his reputation, and a loss of dignity.

Police review into alleged assault

A Statement of Claim filed in the Lismore District Court said the alleged assault was "disgraceful" and "an oppressive abuse of police powers" by officers targeting an Aboriginal boy "for no reason whatsoever".

NSW Police said they were unable to comment on the matter at this time, as it is before the court.

More to come.