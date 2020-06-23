Catching up with the Kingaroy Men’s Shed

MENS MENTAL HEALTH: The crew at the Kingaroy Men’s Shed. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE Kingaroy Men’s Shed is all about promoting the mental wellbeing of its members through providing a friendly and social environment.

It’s a place to catch up for a coffee and a yarn, work on projects for the community and a place to enjoy smoko with mates.

Eric Ford from the Kingaroy Men’s Shed said he believes they play a pretty good part in the community.

“The Men’s Shed is all about mens health and about working shoulder to shoulder with people,” Mr Ford said.

“It’s a place people can look forward to going and is somewhere to go and socialise and talk about anything and everything.

“Men used to go to the pub and talk over a few beers but since you can’t drive home, mens shed has become that place.”

ON THE TOOLS: The Kingaroy Men’s Shed features a timber and steel workshop, where members work on various projects for the community. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The Kingaroy Men’s Shed originated in 2016 and has worked on several projects for the South Burnett community.

Mr Ford said they use a lot of recycled materials to build all sorts of things.

“We use a lot of recycled timber to build chairs and tables, which we put on display at bacon festival last year,” Mr Ford said.

“We recently picked up a unique 100 year old rocking chair, which we are currently working on restoring.

“Everyone comes from different fields and adds a new element to the shed.

“We have retired fitters and turners, carpenters and cabinet makers and everyone works together and adds their bit.”

The Men’s Shed had also instigated the camp oven under the stars, which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

BACONFEST: Members of the Kingaroy Men’s Shed used recycled gas containers to create pigs for Baconfest. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Mr Law said it was tough not being able to see each other through the lockdown period.

“The camp oven under the stars was unfortunately cancelled but thanks to a lot of interest from the community we will look at rescheduling it down the track,” Mr Law said.

“We have only just been allowed back into the shed and everyone is excited to be back.

“We have been lucky to receive a number of grants over the years and with the support of the Mayor and Men’s Shed Australia we can continue to do what we do.”

The Kingaroy Men’s Shed has around 45 members and is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.