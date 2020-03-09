CATTLE SHOW: Ag students step up at Proston Show
KINGAROY State High School agricultural students got the opportunity to put their lessons into practice at the Proston Show on Saturday.
Teacher and parent helper Stacy Needer said the school took a team of 20 students.
“It’s a great sense of achievement, leading an animal to a ribbon,” she said.
Students from Year 8 to 11 went to the rural show.
“For some kids, it’s a big reason for being at school, they head down to the ag section before and after school and help out,” Mrs Needer said.
The students learn different skills by participating.
“How to manage and handle animals, time management and being responsible for someone else,” she said.
“It’s an animal they’re dealing with, managing their moods.”
The students also competed in the young handlers class.
Judge Lucy Roche said it was a very strong class.
“The future show ring is in good hands,” she said.
“They’re out there to show the animals to their best ability.”
Ms Roche said the pressure was on for the whole show with buyers also looking at the animals.
“They have to make the animals look the best they can,” she said.
Fellow judge Martin Nolan said the young handlers did a good job.
“It was a good group of kids, very professional,” he said.
Ms Roche said some of the young handlers may even make a career out of showing cattle.
“The kid’s heart is in it, they do the best they can which you can see with the presentation with the animals,” she said.