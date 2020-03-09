CATTLE SHOW: Ag students step up at Proston Show

CATTLE TEAM: KSHS students Toby Lane, Hannah Needer, Abby Nowland, Emily Kavanagh and Caine Wright with parent Dennis Needer at the Proston Show on March 7, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

CATTLE TEAM: KSHS students Toby Lane, Hannah Needer, Abby Nowland, Emily Kavanagh and Caine Wright with parent Dennis Needer at the Proston Show on March 7, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

KINGAROY State High School agricultural students got the opportunity to put their lessons into practice at the Proston Show on Saturday.

Teacher and parent helper Stacy Needer said the school took a team of 20 students.

“It’s a great sense of achievement, leading an animal to a ribbon,” she said.

Deb Frecklington with Junior Champion British Bull handler Nateesha Taylor representing Glen Perrett Bowenfells at the Proston Show on March 7, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Students from Year 8 to 11 went to the rural show.

“For some kids, it’s a big reason for being at school, they head down to the ag section before and after school and help out,” Mrs Needer said.

Teresa Duff awards the second place and medallion for the Young Handlers with help from Kathy Duff at the cattle judging at the Proston Show on March 7, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The students learn different skills by participating.

“How to manage and handle animals, time management and being responsible for someone else,” she said.

“It’s an animal they’re dealing with, managing their moods.”

Hannah Needer and Abby Nowland show cattle at the Proston Show on March 7, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The students also competed in the young handlers class.

Judge Lucy Roche said it was a very strong class.

“The future show ring is in good hands,” she said.

“They’re out there to show the animals to their best ability.”

The cattle judging at the Proston Show on March 7, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Ms Roche said the pressure was on for the whole show with buyers also looking at the animals.

“They have to make the animals look the best they can,” she said.

CATTLE SHOW: Teresa, Mary and Patrick Duff help hand out the medals for the Young Handlers competition at the Proston Show on March 7, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Fellow judge Martin Nolan said the young handlers did a good job.

“It was a good group of kids, very professional,” he said.

Ms Roche said some of the young handlers may even make a career out of showing cattle.

“The kid’s heart is in it, they do the best they can which you can see with the presentation with the animals,” she said.