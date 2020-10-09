CAUGHT: 13 South Burnett fraudsters or thieves named

Here are some of the South Burnett faces who have been charged with some hefty theft, fraud or stealing ranging from just a few dollars to over $35,000. Pictures: Facebook

Here are some of the South Burnett faces who have been charged with some hefty theft, fraud or stealing ranging from just a few dollars to over $35,000. Pictures: Facebook

FROM just a few bucks to thousands of dollars worth of stolen earnings, here are 13 South Burnett thieves or fraudsters who have taken hard-earned cash and belongings from locals or businesses.

Jail time handed to fraudster who conned Burnett businesses

SMALL town fraudster, Aaron John Taylor – also known as Tristan Taylor – used a fake name to part several local business in the South Burnett area with their property and swindle his neighbours out of their earnings, a court heard.

Taylor pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud, two counts of impersonation, and one count of passing cheque not met on presentation before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on October 8, 2020.

On June 29, 2013, Taylor attended a business in Wondai to purchase landscaping goods to the value of $35.70. He provided the owner with an ANZ cheque, which was subsequently dishonoured, meaning the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds, a signature mismatch, overwriting, etc.

On September 29, 2020, Taylor returned to the same business to purchase mushroom soil mix, natural river rock and mushroom compost.

He went to pay for the goods and told the owners his name was ‘Tristan’ Taylor and provided them with a mobile number. He said he did not have cash and was given the bank details of the victims business to deposit money directly into that account.

Taking out his mobile, Taylor told the owners he’d transferred the $270 owed, and gave a receipt number, which appeared suspiciously long to the informant. Checking the account, the complainant’s realised only $27 had been transferred, and the deposit was from ‘Aaron’ Taylor. Realising they’d dealt with the same offender from 2013, the owners attempted to contact Taylor to no avail.

According to Magistrate Sinclair, in the past, Taylor had already served more than 20 months in prison for stealing and fraud offences.

“I’m not sending you to prison today, you’re sending yourself to prison.”

In relation to the June 29, 2013, offence Taylor was convicted and not further punished. He was ordered to pay $35.70 compensation.

For the December 2019 offence, he was sentenced to six months in prison and order to pay $280 compensation.

For each of the offences committed in May 2020, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

September 29 offences, he was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay $443 in compensation.

All prison sentences are concurrent, adding up to head sentence of six months.

The sentence will be suspended after two months, for a period of 18 months. This means he’ll spend two months behind bars, and have the final four months hanging over his head for a further 18 months.

All conviction were recorded.

Read full article here

‘Reoffending mess’: Jail sentence activated for church thief

A NANANGO man, who broke into a Kingaroy church, was sentenced to 12 months actual jail time after breaching a suspended sentence imposed early this year.

Originally sentenced in Kingaroy District Court in February by Judge Gary Long, Barry Michael Parkes began breaching the conditions of his bail just a month later.

According to the Crown prosecutor, the offences dealt with on this occasion included two indictable offences, namely the wilful damage of a door and stealing of a handbag, and numerous summary offences including trespass, disqualified driving, possessing a small quantity of methamphetamine, and four breached bail conditions.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

According to the Crown, the breaching offences started to occur only a month into the order, with the first, a disqualified driving charge issued on March 22, 2020.

The second breach occurred when Parkes broke into St John’s Lutheran Church in Kingaroy and stole several items. The 49-year-old and an accomplice, who can’t be named for legal reasons, used a jimmy tool to open the front door of the church. They then proceeded to steal several items including musical instruments, a laptop and bag, cables, recording equipment, cam recorder, tripod, keys and a donation tin.

Judge Nicole Kefford activated the 12 month suspended sentence, starting from Tuesday August 18, with the parole release date set for November 28.

Read full article here

Blue Care worker charged for stealing from ‘little old lady’

A 55-year-old Wondai aged care worker was fined $750 for helping herself to her 78-year-old client‘s purse.

Noreen Wessling pleaded guilty to all five charges of stealing at Murgon Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said despite the insignificant amount of money, it's a gross breach of trust.

“When the investigation commenced the defendant said she had been taking money for about a month and said she waited for victim to take showers before taking money out of the victims purse,” Sgt Stevens said.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair read the list of charges, spanning from March 24 - 20 April, with the total amount of money stolen coming to $73.55.

Noreen Wessling was fined $750 and ordered to repay the remaining $18.55 she stole. (Picture: Social Media)



The defendants lawyer Mark Werner said the stealing was very out of character.

“There are obviously some underlying issues here like stress at work and health issues because something caused a change in behaviour for Ms Wessling,” Mr Werner said,

“It‘s a breach of trust, but she has no history of stealing, is embarrassed and regretful and has lost her job as a result of her actions.

“She has paid back $55 out of job seeker payments, is recovering from physical illness and has no criminal history.”

Magistrate Sinclair said the long term good behaviour in which the defendant has conducted her life is a major influence in the decision of this case.

“I have taken into account you are a mature person with no convictions and you admitted to what you did,” Mr Sinclair said.

“You were involved in stealing silly amounts of money from a little old lady, which won‘t enrich your life and seem very random, $3.55 for example.

“This is very out of character and I believe losing your job is a very significant punishment.”

“Everyone gets a chance to make a mistake and therefore I will fine you $750 and order you to pay back the remaining $18.55 for compensation.”

Read full article here



Pregnant woman stole debit cards to buy items for baby

An expectant mother bought items for her baby with debit cards stolen from a support worker.

Amber Mabb stayed seated in Murgon Magistrates Court as the charges were read out on May 21 last year.

She pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and one charge of fraud from March 20 to 26 2019.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the 21-year-old woman had been with her mother‘s support worker on March 20.

“The defendant removed the victim‘s bank card which was located in her bag,” he said.

“The defendant returned the victim‘s purse to the handbag.”

She then used the card 10 times in Murgon over the next few days for purchases that totalled $298.32.

Among the several fraudulent transactions, Mabb made a $20.98 purchase at a dollars and cents discount store on March 22 and made a purchase at Domino‘s Pizza.

Amber Mabb pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and one charge of fraud from March 20 to 26 2019 after purchasing items for her baby with the debit cards stolen from a support worker. (Picture: Social Media)

She visited Murgon Target twice and two other stores to make purchases with the stolen card.

“It's disappointing that she stole from a support worker,” Sgt Stevens said.

The defence lawyer it was a spur of the moment decision to take the card and then use it to buy some things.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said the young woman had bought stuff for her baby.

“You took someone‘s bank card, you know that it’s not legal,” she said.

Mabb was released on a good behaviour bond of $500 for six months.

No convictions were recorded.

Read the full article here

Bowls Club handbag snatcher sentenced to four years in jail

Isaiah Ted Joseph Colonel faced District Court on a string of more than 30 offences, including five counts of entering dwellings and committing indictable offences, four ­charges of stealing as well as robbery and fraud.

The court heard Colonel and a group of associates went on an drug-induced crime spree last year from September 13-29, inflicting damages and danger across seven dwellings within the South Burnett and beyond.

It is believed Colonel was under the influence of ­methamphetamine when he committed a number of the 35 offences.

On September 14, 2019 the young Cherbourg man robbed the female victim at the entrance of Kingaroy Bowls Club, taking her handbag containing her mobile phone, keys and wallet, which had some cash and multiple bank cards inside it.

The court heard the young man proceeded to use one of the victim‘s bank cards to purchase petrol, soft drink and cigarettes at a Kingaroy service station, hence the count of fraud.

Judge Long sentenced ­Colonel to a number of lengthy prison sentences for the majority of his offences and ordered he serve all of his sentences concurrently.

The young man is now facing a four-year imprisonment, which will begin at the end of his current imprisonment sentence, of which he still has eight months to serve.

Colonel was disqualified from holding a driver‘s licence for two years from the court hearing and his new parole date was set to February 2, 2021.

Read the full article here

BAD HAIR DAY: Woman sentenced for stealing $35k from hairdresser

The Murgon Magistrates court heard how a woman stole a significant amount of money from a small town hairdresser by posing as a business consultant over a three-year period, while she steadily drained the business‘ funds.

Felicity Ann Evans appeared in court on February 26 and pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

The court heard how the now 48-year-old first became involved with Gina Cherie Oberle, a Murgon-based hairdresser and small business owner by offering to help her new business get started by trading her consultancy skills for free haircuts.

Evans began stealing from Ms Oberle‘s business bank account on March 4, 2013 through to January 19, 2016.

Felicity Ann Evans appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court on February 26, 2020, and pleaded guilty to one count of stealing. (Picture: Social Media)

In June 2015 Ms Oberle became aware there was no money in her business accounts and went to her accountants who showed her receipts for consultancy and marketing, but she had never received an invoice from Evans for her services.

It wasn‘t until after a police investigation was established Ms Oberle discovered Evans had stolen $35,000 from her Westpac business accounts.

Ms Pink sentenced Evans to two years imprisonment, wholly suspended with a clear warning if she reoffended or committed another offence punishable by imprisonment in the next two years she would be facing time behind bars.

She also ordered Evans to make full restitution and pay the full amount of $35,000 back to Ms Oberle stating a quote from a similar case.

Read the full article here

Serial petrol thief steals fuel from five servos in one week

A SERIAL petrol thief has run up the metre on his jail time, after filling his tank with stolen fuel from five different petrol stations around South East Queensland.

Appearing via video link before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Nathan Hall pleaded guilty to 12 offences, including petrol theft, continuous disqualified driving, and a drug charge.

“The disqualified driving warrants between six and nine months, given the brazen attitude and contempt for the court order that he's not to drive,” police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said.

According to Sgt Gangemi, at the time of these offences Hall was already on parole, with the order was set to expire in April 2021.

For possessing a mobile phone, used in connection with a drug offence, Hall was sentenced to two months imprisonment and must forfeit the seized item.

For stealing fuel at Appletree Creek, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment and ordered to pay $56.68 compensation. For the disqualified driving at Appletree Creek, he was sentenced to three months imprisonment and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

For stealing fuel at Yarraman, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment and ordered to pay $40.35 compensation to the complainant. For the disqualified driving at Yarraman, he was sentenced to three months in prison and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

For the disqualified driving at Blacksoil, he was sentenced to three months imprisonment and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years. For evading police he was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

For stealing fuel from United Petrol at Kingaroy, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment and ordered to pay $61.72 compensation.

For stealing fuel from Narangba, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment and ordered to pay $56.03 compensation.

For driving on Mackie Road while disqualified, he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

For stealing fuel at Morayfield, he was sentenced to two months imprisonment and ordered to pay $53.45 compensation to the complainant. For disqualified driving, he was sentenced to a further three months imprisonment and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

The prison sentences will be served concurrently, adding up to a six month head sentence, with Hall‘s parole release date set for March 2, 2021.

Convictions were recorded and all fines referred to SPER.

Read full article here

Woman asks shopkeeper to look after stolen goods

A 44-year-old woman fronted the Kingaroy Magistrates Court after she asked a shop attendant to look after her stolen goods.

On December 3, 2019, Lorraine Rachel Davidson was shopping at Wayne‘s World, Kingaroy.

The court heard she bought a number of items and later came back and asked a shop attendant to take care of her bags while she did some more shopping.

“While the attendant was placing the bags behind the counter, they noticed there was a number of items in there that had not been paid for that belonged to the shop,” police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said.

“There were some cleaning liquids, some coffee, air fresheners and Christmas decorations.”

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said her client‘s last dishonesty offence was a charge of stealing in 2013.

Davidson was fined $150, and the conviction was recorded.

Read the full article here

Couple's sneaky Bunnings scam involving child exposed

A scam to steal goods from Kingaroy Bunnings has been exposed after vigilant staff realised what the sneaky couple were up to.

With a child in tow, Sean Mark Parry and Renata Densworth attended Kingaroy Bunnings on June 29.

Parry purchased two whipper snippers valued at $518, exited the store and handed the receipt to a child.

The child returned into the shop and handed the receipt to Densworth, who then took two more whipper snippers and used that receipt as proof of purchase to exit the store with the stolen items.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said they repeated the procedure the following day with a $299 chainsaw.

Bunnings staff became suspicious of the couple and police were called to the store.

Mr Carr said Parry, 39, and Densworth, 36, were courteous and cooperative with the police and the Bunnings employees who caught them.

The stolen items were returned intact.

Magistrate Louisa Pink lauded Parry for taking responsibility.

“It seems Miss Densworth has foolishly allowed herself to be drawn into it,” she said.

“But involving a child in criminal activity is disgraceful conduct.”

Parry was fined $900 and Densworth was fined $300 for two counts of stealing each.

The convictions were not recorded.

Read the full article here

Unpaid escort jailed after stealing $25K and destroying car

A Murgon escort was jailed in 2018 after stealing three cars and $25,000 worth of goods from a client who failed to pay her.

Shari Emily Renee Williams, 27, faced Murgon Magistrates Court back in October 2018 for three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of stealing, one count of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count of driving without a licence as a repeat offender.

Shari Emily Renee Williams, 27, faced Murgon Magistrates Court on three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of stealing, one count of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count of driving without a licence as a repeat offender. (Picture: Social Media)

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the client picked up Williams from Murgon and took her to an address north of Blackbutt.

“The victim and the defendant went into a shed on the property for some time,” Sgt Stevens said.

“At about 11pm, the victim left the defendant inside the shed and went to the dwelling to go to sleep.

“She then contacted her co-offender to come and pick her up.”

Sgt Stevens said the co-offender and another male arrived at the property a short time later.

“She indicated to the co-offender to steal items from the property.

“They then stole $25,000 worth of electrical items, a welder and other car products,” Sgt Stevens said.

“They piled it into a van and the three of them stole three cars.”

For the three charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, Williams was convicted and sentenced to prison for 12 months.

For the charge of stealing, Williams was convicted and sentenced to six months‘ imprisonment.

For the charge of unlicensed driving as a repeat offender, Williams was convicted and sentences to three months‘ imprisonment, and prohibited from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for six months.

For the possession of amphetamine, which Magistrate Pink said was a small amount that was voluntarily disclosed, she was convicted and not further charged.

“Taking into your account your level of co-operation in this matter, I fix your parole eligibility date after two months, on December 28, 2018, with the six days of pre-sentence custody declared.”

Read full article here

Kingaroy magistrate: 'Last chance before you're deported'

A Kingaroy man who stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and bike equipment has narrowly avoided being deported.

On March 30 last year Dailin Warren Liedemann broke into a shed at Jason Scott‘s Kingaroy property in the middle of the night.

He used a tool to force the shed door open and stole a $6000 custom mountain bike, push bike tools, a Milwaukee tool bag that had various tools and bike parts in it, a heavy duty battery pack, spare tyre tubes, bike lights, a CamelBak, a TomTom watch, bike pumps, bike rims, a remote control car and an MP3 player.

At 3pm the next afternoon, Liedemann showed up at Jason Eggleton‘s front door and told him he’d been inside Mr Eggleton’s house.

Mr Eggleton said a laptop bag was missing, and a Milwaukee tool bag was left beside his house.

On April 1 police went to Liedemann‘s home and just minutes before their arrival, other people had gone to the house and taken the bike and returned it to Mr Scott.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the bike had a flat back tyre and rust on it from being left in the rain.

“The only thing returned to Mr Scott was the Milwaukee tool bag with the tools and battery pack, and the bike.”

Sgt Gangemi told the court that if a prison sentence was imposed on Liedemann, who is originally from Queenstown, the father faced the possibility of being deported back to New Zealand by Border Force.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said his client‘s offending was a result of his methamphetamine use.

“He‘s been using that drug for two years, since he separated from his wife of 11 years,” he said.

Liedemann pleaded guilty to four charges including entering a dwelling by break and committing an indictable offence, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, breaching bail, and for possessing a glass pipe and electric scales used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug.

He received 15 months‘ probation and convictions were recorded.

Read the full article here

SCOOPED UP: Police catch ice cream truck thief after crash

A Cherbourg man‘s attempt to beat the heat landed him in police custody late last year after he stole a truck laden with ice cream.

Police allege Dempsey Jacobs, 28, stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma ­service station in Maryborough at 6.45am on ­Monday, December 20.

Jacobs then allegedly drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control of the vehicle on Barambah Ave near a store at about 8.15am.

Police arrested and charged the man with stealing a ­vehicle, obstructing police, breaching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

His matter was mentioned in Kingaroy Magistrates Court that afternoon but the matter was adjourned to Murgon Magistrates Court to Tuesday.

He spent the night in custody at the Murgon watch house.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and was later rescued by another Streets truck.

Read the full article here

Avo go at this: Fruit fraudster does time

A man who received more than $3000 worth of stolen avocados from a Blackbutt farm has been ordered to complete community service.

Steve Moore was sentenced in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 15 for one count of receiving tainted property and three counts of fraud.

The 41-year-old Blackbutt man was charged with receiving 5450 stolen avocados from the farm, which adds up to a commercial value of about $3270.

The court heard the defendant previously had a good employment history, with his last permanent employment in 2015.

He worked doing some seasonal fruit picking in July last year.

“After a relationship breakdown, it seems you had your struggle with drugs,” Magistrate Louisa Pink said.

“I‘m told you are no longer using drugs and your criminal history supports that.”

Magistrate Pink said she was told the offence came about because the defendant was trying to make ends meet.

Moore was sentenced to 180 hours of community services to be completed within 12 months for all charges.

“Having regard to your criminal history and character reflected in this offending, I will exercise my discretion to record a conviction,” Magistrate Pink said.

He was also ordered to pay a restitution of $3270 to the farm.

Read the full article here