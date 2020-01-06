Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An in-car video camera has captured the terrifying moment a passenger pulls a large knife on a southeast Queensland taxi driver and attempted to rob him.
An in-car video camera has captured the terrifying moment a passenger pulls a large knife on a southeast Queensland taxi driver and attempted to rob him.
Crime

Caught on camera: Moment man pulls knife on taxi driver

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Jan 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man who has been at large for over a month after attempting to rob his taxi driver at knifepoint in Logan last December.

The footage shows the man retrieving a large knife from his backpack, covering his face then repeatedly threatening the taxi driver with stabbing motions.

The masked man is seen grabbing the driver before fleeing the vehicle. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.
The masked man is seen grabbing the driver before fleeing the vehicle. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

It is believed the man was picked up from Inala shopping centre, at around 12.50pm on December 5th.

He was driven more than 23 kilometres to Carnation St, at Waterford West where he a pulled a knife on his 54-year-old driver.

The man produced a large knife from his backpack. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.
The man produced a large knife from his backpack. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

The man fled the vehicle after the driver sounded the horn.

Police believe the offender is between 18 and 20 years of age.

He was last seen running towards an intersection between Sunflower Street and Lavender Street at Waterford West.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

armed robbery crime police taxi

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Down the track with the Kingaroy Mountain Bike Club

        premium_icon Down the track with the Kingaroy Mountain Bike Club

        Sport 2020 will be a big year for the Kingaroy Mountain bike Club with several fundraising events, club rides and now the development of a new state of the art bike park.

        Bell Fashion on the Fields

        premium_icon Bell Fashion on the Fields

        Sport Men and women from all over the region have donned their finest racewear for the...

        Q and A: Mayoral candidate reveals her worst habit

        premium_icon Q and A: Mayoral candidate reveals her worst habit

        Local Faces This week, we hear from passionate community member Abigail Andersson from...

        HOLIDAY HEARTACHE: Number of people in need peaks

        premium_icon HOLIDAY HEARTACHE: Number of people in need peaks

        News CTC youth and family services manager said it had been a difficult year, possibly...