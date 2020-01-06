Caught on camera: Moment man pulls knife on taxi driver

An in-car video camera has captured the terrifying moment a passenger pulls a large knife on a southeast Queensland taxi driver and attempted to rob him.

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man who has been at large for over a month after attempting to rob his taxi driver at knifepoint in Logan last December.

The footage shows the man retrieving a large knife from his backpack, covering his face then repeatedly threatening the taxi driver with stabbing motions.

The masked man is seen grabbing the driver before fleeing the vehicle. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

It is believed the man was picked up from Inala shopping centre, at around 12.50pm on December 5th.

He was driven more than 23 kilometres to Carnation St, at Waterford West where he a pulled a knife on his 54-year-old driver.

The man produced a large knife from his backpack. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

The man fled the vehicle after the driver sounded the horn.

Police believe the offender is between 18 and 20 years of age.

He was last seen running towards an intersection between Sunflower Street and Lavender Street at Waterford West.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.