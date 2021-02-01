CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Terrifying moments on Coast roads

THEY'RE the kind of accidents that most people hope they'll never get caught up in.

But every day drivers on the Gold Coast are involved in hair-raising incidents. Sometimes they're caused by a moment's inattention, sometimes by speeding. On other occasions, there are more sinister elements, with mayhem caused by drivers of stolen vehicles.

These are ten of the most frightening incidents captured on camera on Gold Coast roads.

CAR RAMS PARKED VEHICLE BEFORE SMASHING INTO POWER POLE



A man was taken into police custody after a dramatic crash outside the Woolworths at the Smith Street Collective in Southport which destroyed a power pole.

The driver continuously rammed into a parked yellow car after being blocked in by another motorist, who had earlier observed him driving erratically and contacted police.

After shoving the parked car out of the way, the driver took off but didn't get very far, moments later rolling his vehicle and hitting the power pole.

MOTORCYCLIST DODGES DEATH AFTER LADDER FALLS FROM UTE



Harrowing dashcam footage revealed just how lucky a motorcyclist was to be alive after a terrifying brush with death when a ladder rack fell off the back of a Ute on the M1.

Vision posted on Dash Cam Owners Australia showed the shocking impact of what happens when objects fall at speed on a busy motorway, directly in the path of two motorcyclists.

The motorcyclist in the front of the vision clips the ladder rack and swerves into the left hand lane in front of a vehicle before the rider is thrown into the path of a Ute in the far left lane.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 27 last year on the M1 northbound at Yatala.

SPARKS FLY AS 'STOLEN' CAR SLAMS INTO ANOTHER VEHICLE

Sparks fly in dramatic M1 crash: Three juveniles have been arrested after they crashed and flipped an allegedly stolen car at a busy part of the M1 on the Gold Coast.



Shocking footage captured by a security guard from Gold Coast Patrol Dogs K9 showed the moment an allegedly stolen car smashed into another vehicle on the M1 at Oxenford in February, forcing them into opposite directions and sending sparks flying.

Three teens were allegedly seen fleeing the stolen vehicle, while a man, 56, was injured and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The three teenagers were arrested about an hour later and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.



TERRIFYING HEAD-ON COLLISION IN CURRUMBIN



A driver shared dashcam footage showing a terrifying head-on crash in Currumbin in February last year.

The video shared to Facebook by dashcam Owners Australia showed a car travelling in the opposite direction crossing over the medium strip and crashing into the vehicle with the dashcam.

Incredibly, nobody was seriously hurt in the accident.

FIGHT IN MIDDLE OF THE STREET



AN apparent road rage fight that broke out on a major Gold Coast road was captured on dashcam.

The vision, time stamped November 29 2020, was posted to Facebook by Dashcam Owners Australia.

The vision shows one motorist approaching a Ford Falcon, with a green P-plate, at the intersection of Gold Coast Highway and Broad St at Labrador.

A number of people get out of the Falcon and confront the motorist, before another man tries to break up the altercation that unfolds in front of other vehicles.

TANKER SENT FLYING ON M1



Dashcam footage shows the moment a ute clipped a tanker on the M1 near Helensvale, causing the truck to end up on its side blocking lanes.

Fuel spilled from the tanker, causing the motorway to be closed in both directions for 13 hours on Saturday, January 11 last year.

The driver of the ute, Daniel Ben Hansen, \was issued with a fine over the incident.



MAYHEM AT EXIT 57



IT'S one of the M1's most notorious intersections - and this dashcam video recorded in September last year shows why.

A car loses control and skids into the path of passing vehicles after being caught unawares by traffic queuing to leave the motorway at Exit 57 in Oxenford.

The driver of the car appears to have his vision of the road ahead obscured by a truck carrying portaloos and leaves it too late to hit the brakes when the traffic stops.

MOTORBIKE RIDER THROWN INTO THE AIR



A motorbike rider was thrown from his bike after being hit by a car on the Gold Coast Highway at Mermaid Beach.

The man tried to leave the scene of the accident after the crash, but was held by bystanders until police arrived.

He was later charged with multiple offences.

COP CAR RAMMED DURING HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT



Stunning police footage showed a known associate of the notorious Mongols bikie gang allegedly ramming a police car during a wild high speed chase through the Gold Coast.

The vehicle was seen travelling at high speeds, and at times on the wrong side of the road.

MOMENT CAR SWERVES INTO TRUCK



Terrifying dashcam vision showed a car swerving into a truck on the M1 at Helensvale.

The footage, posted on Facebook by Dash Cam Owners Australia, showed a silver car changing lanes to overtake a truck when it crashed into the side of another massive truck.

The crash happened on November 10 last year.

keith.woods@news.com.au



Originally published as CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Terrifying moments on Coast roads