LUCKY ESCAPE: A pilot has been fortunate to survive after crashing his crop duster into a paddock at Corndale on Sunday morning at 6.30am. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Cause of Kingaroy plane crash revealed

Laura Blackmore
6th Apr 2020 11:54 AM
KINGAROY Police said there would be no further investigations after a plane crashed into a paddock in the South Burnett on Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said the incident occurred when the pilot was trying to complete a job near Kingaroy.

"A 46-year-old Dalby pilot departed the Kingaroy Airport in a light aircraft, tail number VHKVY, loaded with Bug Master insecticide," Snr Sgt Tierney said.

"The plane was proceeding to a job on Birt Rd, Kingaroy.

"Upon approach to his destination he has realised his plane did not have enough power to clear the hillside.

"He has turned his plane in an attempt to correct the problems but the plane has continued to lose power causing plane to crash into a paddock at the front of a residence in Birt Rd, Kingaroy."

Snr Sgt Tierney said the plane slid approximately 50m from the point of impact to its final resting place.

He said the pilot escaped with minor cuts to pilot, however, there was extensive damage to plane.

"The pilot exited the plane and proceeded to the house on Birt Rd where he was provided a shower to clean the pesticide from himself."

He said neither CASA or ATSB were interested in attending the site and Kingaroy Police Station would have no further involvement in the incident.

 

 

 

The site of the crash where the crop duster smashed into at Corndale on Sunday morning at 6.30am. (Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue)
The site of the crash where the crop duster smashed into at Corndale on Sunday morning at 6.30am. (Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue)

