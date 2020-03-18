Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Cautious Mackay gym-goer dons full hazmat suit

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Mar 2020 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A CAUTIOUS gym-goer has been snapped exercising at a Mackay gym in full protective gear.

Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.
Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.

The bizarre photos taken yesterday surfaced as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland jumps to 78 overnight.

coronaviruspromo

Gyms across the state have issued coronavirus warnings and are advising visitors to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with others.

Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.
Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.

In the images, the man can be seen wearing a head-to-toe hazmat suit that covers his hands and feet, while using equipment.

A gym-goer who witnessed the spectacle said the man, who was also wearing a large face mask, did weights during his visit.

Gyms across the Mackay region have enacted extra hygiene precautions to combat the risk of the virus.

READ MORE: COVID-19 reignites calls for Mackay bulk-billing GPs

A Queensland man has been spotted wearing a hazmat suit to the gym. What do you think, is this taking it too far? #9Today

Posted by TODAY on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

More Stories

Show More
coronavirius coronavirus mackay covid-19 editors picks mackay gyms
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Information released about Wattle Camp fatality

        premium_icon Information released about Wattle Camp fatality

        News Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the fatal crash at Wattle Camp.

        • 18th Mar 2020 8:09 AM
        200 jobs in limbo as work stalls on largest wind farm

        premium_icon 200 jobs in limbo as work stalls on largest wind farm

        Business 200 jobs in limbo as work stalls on nation’s largest wind farm

        South Burnett sport shutting down amid COVID-19 threat

        premium_icon South Burnett sport shutting down amid COVID-19 threat

        Sport AMID the current COVID-19 outbreak, a number of local sporting leagues are...

        What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        premium_icon What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        Health As the South Burnett braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these...