CBD UPGRADE: Council still hopeful to secure $4.5M

THE South Burnett Regional Council is still waiting to hear if it was successful at a third attempt to secure $4.5 million in funds for a CBD upgrade.

Chief executive Mark Pitt said council expected to know the result for the Kingaroy Transformation Project as early as next month.

"At this stage there is no official advice as to when announcements will be made regarding successful or unsuccessful projects submitted through the Commonwealth Government's Building Better Regions Fund," Mr Pitt said.

"However, council anticipates an announcement may possibly be progressed in March or April."

The funding submission was lodged by council on December 19 and, if successful, council said it would commit a further $7.6M to the project, totalling $11M.

Key critierias needed in order to apply for the funding included that it would provide a boost in community activation, promote economic regeneration, create jobs, provide environmental sustainability and be shovel ready.

Council said the project included significant redevelopment of the main streets of Kingaroy's CBD such as Haly St, Kingaroy St, Glendon St and Alford St as well as upgrades to stormwater drainage and water supply.

As part of their vision to provide growth opportunities for the area, they said the project's design and development was focused on supporting economic, environmental, social and cultural sustainability and will build 'smart community' capacity into all infrastructure upgrades.

In creating a better community, council said accessible safe spaces for community activation with CCTV, lighting, shade trees and structures would be part of the upgrades.

The ability to enable hospitality and host community events in an inviting place would encourage business and tourism and would also be a huge focus in the transformation plans.