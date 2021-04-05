CCTV captured fist bump after watch house drug smuggle

A South Burnett man was sentenced to three months imprisonment, immediately suspended, after supplying two men with drugs in the Kingaroy Watch House. File Photo.

A Kingaroy man pleaded to a magistrate for a second chance at freedom after CCTV footage captured him supplying drugs to two co-offenders, before celebrating their successful shoot up with a fist bump.

Appearing via video link before Kingaroy Magistrates court, Jude Bauer pleaded guilty to eight charges including unlawfully possessing Buprenorphine, unlawfully possessing OxyContin, two counts of supplying Buprenorphine to another person, supplying a hypodermic syringe to another person for use in connection with administering a dangerous drug, possessing a spoon used to connection with administering a dangerous drug, obstructing a police officer, and possessing a hypodermic syringe and failing to take all reasonable precautions to avoid danger to the life, safety and health of another.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry said at 10.30am on December 12, police were monitoring the movements of three prisoners at the Kingaroy Watch House.

“The defendant reportedly failed to disclose items upon request by the officer,” Sergeant Stevens said.

“As a result, police were required to restrain him, transition him to the ground, and subsequently remove the property from his hands.”

Sergeant Stevens said police seized a blue and white package containing Suboxone (buprenorphine), which is a schedule two drug, and four OxyContin tablets.

“Police subsequently reviewed the CCTV footage,” Sergeant Stevens said.

“The defendant entered one of the cells. He turns his body, so he’s facing the toilet with his back to the camera.

“He’s then held his hands to his stomach and does not appear to be utilising the toilet.”

Subsequently meeting with an alleged co-offender, Bauer places an item on a plastic spoon before leaving the cell, with the second man emerging a short time later.

Sergeant Stevens said the two meet with a third co-offender in the exercise yard.

One co-offender has allegedly taken out a syringe and injected the third man before injecting himself.

He then hands the syringe to Bauer, who “does an act under the table”.

“They then fist bump each other,” Sergeant Stevens said.

“Police further inspected and seized the items, including two modified syringes and a small amount of drugs still left in the spoon.

“The syringes were further inspected and seen to have sticky tape on them.”

Representing himself, Bauer told the court his behaviour spiralled after losing his son to meningitis.

“My partner’s midterm (of pregnancy), so I just want to get out and do the right thing,” he said.

“Most of my drug history is very minor, just marijuana. I've never been done with really bad illicit drugs.

“You’re probably looking at my history and thinking you’ve had enough chances, but if given a chance I promise I’m going to do the right thing with my family this time.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair sentenced Bauer to three months imprisonment, which was immediately suspended for a period of 18 months.

“I'm going to deal with you on the basis that you were arrested without planning this, and the drugs were on you at the time of your arrest,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“And as a result of possessing these drugs and sharing them with the other prisoners, which is quite a serious offence, you’ve spent 85 days in custody.”

Convictions were recorded.