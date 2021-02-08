CELEB GETAWAY: Kyle Sandilands buys luxury Qld property

What Kyle and Jackie O hate about each other

KYLE Sandilands and his new girlfriend have launched into a spending spree in Cairns after buying a luxury rainforest retreat in Port Douglas.

The KIIS FM host and his partner Tegan Kynaston posed for photos at Cairns boutique furniture and homewares shop Bungalow Life on Saturday morning.

It came after the Sydney-based presenter let slip live on the radio waves that he had shelled out on a gorgeous property in Port Douglas.

KIIS FM radio host Kyle Sandilands and partner Tegan Kynaston went on a shopping spree at Bungalow Life in Cairns to deck out their new Port Douglas rainforest retreat with furniture and decor. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"I just bought a house up there, it is that beautiful," he told Amazing Race presenter Beau Ryan during an on-air interview.

He and Tegan made sure they picked up some one-off pieces from Bungalow Life owner Bill Richardson.

Kyle Sandilands and girlfriend Tegan Kynaston.

"They bought quite a bit actually, and I don't think they're finished yet," he said.

"We specialise in imported products from India, Java and Bali - they're all one-off pieces, nothing that's mass produced or commercial.

Port Douglas now has a new star couple in its midst. Picture: Supplied

"They bought a place up on the hill at Port Douglas, overlooking the beach there.

"They're just great people, down to earth and a really nice couple."

The pair bought mainly Indian artisan pieces including a vintage handcrafted table.

Kyle and Tegan — Port Douglas’s newest homeowners.

Their latest property buy comes just months after Kyle and Tegan moved into an $11 million rental home in Sydney's Woollahra, understood to be running them a $5000 weekly rental bill.

With Byron Bay now getting overrun by celebrities, who knows, Port Douglas could be the next go-to spot for A-listers looking to escape the paparazzi.

One thing is for certain - Sandilands has a lot of celebrity mates, and he loves to entertain.

Originally published as CELEB GETAWAY: Kyle Sandilands buys luxury Far North property