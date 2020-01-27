Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Celeb trainer Michelle Bridges ‘caught’ drink driving

by NICK HANSENExclusive
27th Jan 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Celebrity personal trainer Michelle Bridges has allegedly been caught mid-range drink driving on Australia Day with her five-year-old son in the car.

The 49-year-old The Biggest Loser star was allegedly pulled over in a 4WD in Sydney's eastern suburbs at around 11.25am yesterday.

Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.
Bridges has built a decorated career as a TV personality and personal trainer.

"A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result," police confirmed in a statement.

"A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time."

Bridges, from Potts Point, was stopped at a stationary roadside breath testing operation on New South Head Rd where she allegedly failed an initial breath test.

Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Bridges was stopped at a roadside breath testing operation in the eastern suburbs. Picture: Justin Lloyd

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly returned a reading of 0.086.

Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

More Stories

Show More
crime drink driving editors picks michelle bridges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteers fuel Kings Royal success

        premium_icon Volunteers fuel Kings Royal success

        Motor Sports Kingaroy Speedway lays claim to the country’s biggest modified sedan event each year, and the key to its success is the hard work of volunteers.

        • 27th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        Morning drive turns into years of disqualification

        premium_icon Morning drive turns into years of disqualification

        Crime A visit to his father-in-law landed this motorist in hot water.

        • 27th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        PHOTOS: Wondai and Murgon gather for Aussie Day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Wondai and Murgon gather for Aussie Day

        News Two South Burnett communities celebrate with lamingtons, linedancing and loads of...

        • 27th Jan 2020 9:30 AM
        GALLERY: Blackbutt ‘avo go’ at Aussie spirit

        premium_icon GALLERY: Blackbutt ‘avo go’ at Aussie spirit

        Life Australia Day celebrations Blackbutt-style involved gumboot tosses and an avocado...