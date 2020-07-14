Menu
Kingaroy police Senior Sergeant Dave Tierney with Kingaroy Community Police Consultative Committee Chairman Maurice Winter. (Picture: Contributed)
Celebrating 30 years of community and police working as one

Tristan Evert
14th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
THE Kingaroy Community Police Consultative Committee are one of the longest standing police liaison groups in Queensland, who celebrated their 30th anniversary last month.

The group was established to improve channels of communication between local police and community members.

Kingaroy Senior Sergeant David Tierney said the group works hand-in-hand with the local police.

“Both parties benefit from the relationship and they have helped us in numerous ways over the years,” Sen Sgt Tierney said.

‘They are one of the last standing groups of their kind so that just goes to show the success of the group.

“The group is made up of various stakeholder groups in the community who work together to create solutions for community issues, lobby council and raise funds when needed.”

The group meets quarterly to raise, discuss and report local issues affecting organisations in the community.

Current chairman Maurice Winter said the group has been an integral part of the community for a long time.

“We are probably one of the last standing police liaison groups in Queensland and if we weren't achieving results we probably wouldn’t of lasted this long,” Mr Winter said.

“As a group our biggest role is to communicate with the various community groups, identify potential problems and then come up with solutions.

“Unfortunately due to coronavirus we couldn't have a celebration for our 30th anniversary, however we want people in the community to know we are still here and still do our bit to help the South Burnett.”

