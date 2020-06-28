Celebrating 80 years of life in the South Burnett

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Surrounded by friends and family, Marie Shaw celebrated her 80th birthday at her Kingaroy home. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

FROM piling kids into the back of her car for swim meets, to chairing the Peanut Festival, Marie Shaw has called the South Burnett home for 80 years.

After working as a dress makers apprentice, a nurse, a councillor for 17 years as well as being a part of countless community events, Ms Shaw said she loves being able to look back and remember all of the good times.

"I have had such a wonderful life in the South Burnett and I believe I have achieved more than I ever expected myself to," Ms Shaw said.

"The South Burnett is such a friendly place and I have always enjoyed being able to go out and be apart of the numerous community events.

"Seeing so many people happy and enjoying events like the Peanut Festival are some of my fondest memories."

Friends and family from across the region dropped in throughout the day to say congratulations and wish Ms Shaw a happy birthday.

Despite receiving countless awards over the years Ms Shaw said seeing others succeed is what really makes her smile.

"I have always loved helping people and seeing others succeed," Ms Shaw said.

"You should never look down on anyone unless you are helping them up.

"I have had so many great things happen to me in my life and I am so grateful for what God has given me."

Ms Shaw's daughter Danita Potter who has followed in her mums footsteps as a councillor, said her mother means the world to her.

"Mum is an inspiration to me, she is the reason I am who I am and the reason I do what I do," Cr Potter said.

"It's fantastic to see the different people that come through door, old friends and people she has worked with over the years.

"I cannot think of a greater or more loving role model to have, I could only wish to achieve half of what my mother has in her life."

Ms Shaw said she has travelled the world, loves her family and home in the South Burnett and now keeps busy pursuing her passion for sowing.