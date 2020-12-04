Celebrity chef to headline Kingaroy BaconFest 2021

Kingaroy BaconFest will be returning in 2021, bigger and better than ever. Photo/Lachie Millard

TO SAY 2020 didn’t go according to plan would be an understatement, and while the cancellation of the South Burnett’s favourite events certainly left a sting, Kingaroy BaconFest are making up for lost time and missed bacon with their biggest event yet.

Running between August 20-22, organisers have announced that celebrity chef Miguel Maestre, co-host of the award-winning lifestyle television series The Living Room, will be headlining the event.

Maestre has also presented a number of TV programs including Miguel’s Feast, Miguel’s Tropical Kitchen and Boys Weekend. In February this year he was crowned winner of the sixth season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and competed in the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars.

After such an extraordinary year, Maestre said he was happy as a pig in mud to be visiting the South Burnett in August 2021.

“They say bacon is the duct tape of the food world, it fixes everything,” he said.

“I can’t wait to visit the beautiful South Burnett in Queensland next August to explore the region’s produce and celebrate all things pig.”

Chief Baconeer, Kristy Board, said she was excited to be welcoming a chef of Maestre’s calibre to Kingaroy.

“Mr Miguel is a popular performer at many of Australia’s top foodie events including Regional Flavours in Brisbane and Good Food and Wine Shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth,” Ms Board said.

“I’m tickled pink that he’ll be at Kingaroy BaconFest in 2021.”

Pig farming is one of the South Burnett’s biggest industries and Kingaroy is home to the Swickers Bacon Factory, the largest pig processing plant in the southern hemisphere.

Next year’s BaconFest will include crowd favourites such as the Bacon and Local Produce Food Market, Wine and Swine, the Long Table Breakfast and live music from some of the best bands in South East Queensland.

Further details will be announced in the new year.