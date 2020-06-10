Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

ABANDONED: Gayndah Gladiators vs Monto Roos at the Central Burnett Rugby League semi final in 2019. Picture: Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: NORTH Burnett rugby league teams won't be taking the field this year, with the Central Burnett Rugby League (CBRL) competition now cancelled.

CBRL president Cameron MacDonald said a meeting was held with the local clubs on June 9 about this year's season.

"All clubs have voted against hosting the 2020 season, we've discussed it and it's just not viable for our competition and our clubs to move forward with COVID-19 restrictions," Mr MacDonald said.

"There's a fair bit involved, which would add a bit more stress to low volunteer numbers.

"Hopefully we'll push on and make our next season bigger, and stronger."

Local winter sports across the nation have yet to take the field this season due to the impact of coronavirus.

There appeared to be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel with the NRL relaunching its 2020 season last week.

A huge reduction in active cases in Australia gave sports' fanatics a glimmer of hope that teams would get onto the paddock this year.

The announcement comes amid several other regional competitions cancelling their 2020 season, including Toowoomba Rugby League and Cairns District Rugby League.