FRESH START: South Burnett Regional Council chief executive, Mark Pitt looks forward to working with next council team this term. Photo: Matt Collins
Council News

CEO weighs in on first week with new councillors

Laura Blackmore
24th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
IT’S been just over a week since the newly elected council started their official training for this term.

Despite having some familiar and fresh faces on the team, chief executive Mark Pitt said it had been business as usual.

“Councillors have been participating in an induction programme for the past week in regards to operational issues and legislative compliance,” Mr Pitt said.

“On Monday, April 20 we had the first council meeting.

“It is planned that all future meetings, even after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, will be live streamed and recorded.

“We certainly hope that people will take the opportunity to “tune in” to these broadcasts.”

Moving forward, Mr Pitt said any futures updates regarding the current health pandemic would continue to be dealt with by the Local Distaster Managament Group.

“Council has activated its disaster management process,” he said.

“The LDMG will inform and assist with the direction that council operations will take going forward.

“The topic (of recovery) is being discussed by the current councillors and the mayor will make future statements in this regards.”

After embracing the changes from the local government election, Mr Pitt said each new term of council was full of opportunity to advance the goals and projects that the community has indicated to the elected council.

south burentt council south burnett ceo mark pitt south burnett regional council
South Burnett

