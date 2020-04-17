Menu
A sign at the entrance to Cherbourg. PHOTO: FILE
Chair causes morning house fire call in Cherbourg

Jessica Mcgrath
17th Apr 2020 12:18 PM
A CHAIR on fire has caused some commotion in Cherbourg this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews responded to the call of a house fire on Bulgi St at 11am on Friday.

A QFES spokeswoman said three crews were currently on scene at the minor fire.

A chair had caught on fire and as a result the house was filled with smoke.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics also attended the scene this morning.

A QAS spokesman said there were no occupants at the home.

