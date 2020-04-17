Chair causes morning house fire call in Cherbourg
A CHAIR on fire has caused some commotion in Cherbourg this morning.
Queensland Fire and Emergency crews responded to the call of a house fire on Bulgi St at 11am on Friday.
A QFES spokeswoman said three crews were currently on scene at the minor fire.
A chair had caught on fire and as a result the house was filled with smoke.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics also attended the scene this morning.
A QAS spokesman said there were no occupants at the home.