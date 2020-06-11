Challenging times ahead for region’s sporting clubs

SPORT SEASON: A number of new guidlines must be followed in order to get back on the field.

AS SPORTING seasons either near a start date or have officially been cancelled, clubs are going to have to implement a number of new measures to meet safety standards moving forward.

Clubs that are pushing forward will have to allocate a COVID safe officer and will have to follow several new guidelines.

Sports grounds will require a single entry and exit point, will need a volunteer to man that station, no more than 100 people will be permitted at the venue and everyone will be required to sign in and provide contact details upon entry.

Clubs with change rooms will have to allow 15 minutes between teams entering and exiting to ensure everything is wiped down and sanitised.

In order to meet these standards it’s highly likely that a greater number of volunteers will be required.

The recent decision to cancel the South Burnett Rugby League competition was largely due to the strain the new season would put on the many volunteers in the region.

The South Burnett Soccer season is still pushing ahead with U12/13 and the senior competition, however they have cancelled the U6 – U11 season due to the added pressure it would put on getting volunteers.

Without the crowds at sporting venues clubs will most likely suffer a loss in revenue and, in order to get under 100 people at a venue, the soccer competition is looking at splitting up fixtures to have one weekend competition and one mid-week competition.

The Darling Downs AFL competition is moving forward, however they have also implemented several changes impacting the way clubs train and operate.

Playing fields have been split into thirds with only 20 players allowed in each third.

Players are also required to sign in and provide contact details at each session.

As much as players want to get back out on the field, it’s going to be a new look season full of strict new safety guidelines.