Chambers shares high hopes for region after 5 years as Mayor

After taking over as Mayor five years ago today, Cr Rachel Chambers shares her aspirations for the North Burnett in the years to come. File Photo.​

Ticking over five years today (April 5) on her career as Mayor, the North Burnett’s leading lady has extended her gratitude to the community for their trust and support over the past 1825 days.

While there are many complex puzzles yet to be solved, Cr Chambers has high hopes for the region, making the leap from education to politics in an attempt to unleash the regions untapped potential.

“Like everyone else sitting on the sidelines, I thought the region could do better,” she said.

“But unlike many sitting on the sidelines, instead of just talking about what could be done, I decided to dedicate my life for a period of time to try to do something about it.”

Looking back over her time as Mayor, Cr Chambers has fought hard to push the North Burnett towards growth and stability, but notes change rarely comes without a fight.

“From the outside looking in it seems so simple. Work hard to improve your community,” she said.

“The community wants better roads. The community needs both urban and irrigation water. The community needs jobs. The community needs a sense of liveability. The community needs a sense of belonging.

“We all know what it needs, the issues lie in being able to provide it.

“Gaining consensus, funding and navigating legislation and politics all take time and energy.

“Plan A, B and C, many times are now plan H, J and K.”

But while the road is often fraught with difficult decision and immovable obstacles, Cr Chambers is determined to find a way to achieve both a sustainable community and a financially sustainable council.

“Currently it seems we can achieve only one or the other, and unfortunately the State is concentrating on us achieving only a financially sustainable council,” she said.

“Our job as councillors is twofold.

“We must abide by the law to run a financially sustainable council, but we must also represent and advocate on behalf of our communities for the future for generations to come.”

While heading the council is no easy feat, life isn’t all difficult decisions and juggling priorities for Cr Chambers, who enjoys spending her spare time by the ocean.

“My passion is beach worming,” she said.

“I’m happiest with a pippi between my toes pulling up worms on low tide.”