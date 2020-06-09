Champion swimmer reveals her link to Burnett on TV

Former swimming champion Lisa Curry at Carlingford, County Louth, Ireland, as part of Who Do You Think You Are? for SBS TV. Photo: Warner Bros.

CHAMPION swimmer Lisa Curry will be sharing her link with the Burnett on national television tonight.

She will be featured on SBS's Who Do You Think You Are episode at 7.30pm.

The Australian swimmer, who was ranked in the top 25 swimmers in the world for the duration of her career since the age of 15, is set to reveal her ancestry story on the show.

Her grandparents, Roy and Hilda Dennien, were well known in Murgon for their beautiful garden filled with flowers and vegetables.

They couple played a core role in the war effort at Murgon, before Roy drove a truck for the council and Hilda made smocked dresses for families in town.

"I can guarantee almost every woman in Murgon had a smocked dress for their baby," Lisa's mother Pat Curry shared.

Lisa has competed in three Olympic Games, two World Championships and three Commonwealth Games.

She has collected 24 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 8 bronze medals from international competitions.

On the show she will delve into her mother's family past with stories of hardworking German immigrants who risked everything to become the masters of their own destiny in Queensland.

Reflecting on her distant relationship with her late father, Lisa will share the profound impact this had on her life.

Through tracing her father's life and her paternal ancestors in war-torn Ireland, Lisa comes to terms with who her father was and finally gets to farewell him in her own way.

Lisa Curry will be featured on SBS's Who Do You Think You Are episode on Tuesday, June 9 at 7.30pm.