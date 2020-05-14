Menu
PROSTON SKIES: This stunning photograph of some striking stratus clouds was taken by Kirsty Frahm last Sunday, May 10 in the Proston district.
News

Chance of showers on the horizon

Kate McCormack
14th May 2020 4:00 PM
IF TODAY’S overcast skies were anything to go by, the region definitely feels like it could be in for a drop or two of rain for the first time in months.

Forecaster Kimba Wong from the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a chance of some showers and storms over the next several days as a weak upper trough moves through the atmosphere.

“It is going to be a little hit and miss unfortunately, you’ll have to be directly underneath the trough to see any rainfall,” she said.

“Once this system moves through it’s going to be dry again for the weekend, but the moderate temperatures should make it perfect picnic weather with max temps of 23 and 24.

“Then we’re looking at a moderate chance of some heavier showers to some storms from the middle of next week as a system is building around the Wednesday and Thursday where we are currently seeing a 30 per cent chance of rain.

“However, those close to the coast are more likely of receiving rainfall than those further west.”

Make sure to take advantage of the eased restrictions and favourable weather this weekend and get out on the Rail Trail or down to the local parks for a bite to eat before anticipating the chance of some much needed rainfall.

With the Bureau predicting currently predicting the chance of rainfall mid next week at a promising 30 per cent.

