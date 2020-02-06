Menu
CHANGE: South Burnett Regional Council is changing its payment options for customers.
Council News

Changes to council payment options

Jessica Mcgrath
6th Feb 2020 4:00 PM

OPTIONS for payments to South Burnett Regional Council will change to ensure better processes and protect against fraud.

The council recently underwent a review of payment alternatives it was offering.

The outcome of the review will result in direct credits no longer being offered as a payment option.

The council is in the process of closing its current bank account, but the change will not happen immediately.

The existing bank account used for payments will remain open until June 30 to allow people time to transition to a payment alternative.

If you make any payments after this date, they will bounce back into your account.

The change will allow the council to streamline its processes, ensuring money received is allocated to the correct place and assisting with fraud prevention.

If you currently pay amounts into the council’s bank account, you will need to transition to an alternative payment option.

These include:

  • Australia Post
  • BPay
  • Centrepay
  • Over the counter at any council office
  • By cheque mailed to PO Box 336, Kingaroy, Queensland 4610.

For rates notices and regular payments, regular payments can still be made using BPay.

For more information, contact the council’s customer service team on 4189 9100 or drop in and see them at a council ­office. They will answer any questions and talk you through the upcoming payment changes.

