Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly broken up.
Celebrity

Channing Tatum, Jessie J end relationship

by Stephanie Soteriou
20th Dec 2019 5:51 AM

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have split after dating for just over a year.

The pair are said to have ended their romance around a month ago, according to Us Weekly.

According to an insider, the two are still amicable, with the source explaining to The Sun: "Channing and Jessie broke up about a month ago.

"They are still really close and still good friends."

The pair regularly shared loved-up posts on Instagram.
The 31-year-old British singer and 39-year-old Magic Mike hunk were first linked in October last year.

They were said to have been dating for a few months already at the time, with Channing splitting from wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018.

The Hollywood actor shares six-year-old Everly with his ex, and Jenna previously admitted she felt "blindsided" by how quickly he had moved on.

The two stars shocked fans when they first went public as an unlikely celebrity couple, supporting one another at their various events.

Channing was spotted loudly cheering Jessie on at her concerts, with Jessie just as much the proud partner at the launch of his London Magic Mike show last November.

 

The singer shared this photo to her Instagram Story.
They were also very open with their romance on social media, with Channing shocking followers when he uploaded a fully nude photo of himself as he explained to fans he "lost a game of Jenga to Jessie".

He added at the time: "The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessie) picked … I'm never playing Jenga with her again."

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

