CHARGED: 51 grams of cannabis, 17 syringes and methamphetamine

Seven people were charged with drug offences at Murgon Court this week. (Picture: File)

Seven people were charged with drug offences at Murgon Court this week. (Picture: File)

Bohkeen Liam Langton

On August 4 Bohkeen Langton was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needles.

On July 5 in Cherbourg Bohkeen Langton had possession of methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe and a needle.

He also had possession of a pipe in connection with smoking a dangerous drug.

A police search uncovered 0.1 grams of meth, 17 syringe needles and a water pipe.

The defendant said they weren't’t his, however knew they were there.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair sentenced Bohkeen to one month imprisonment for each charge on a six month suspended sentence.

Bohkeen was already serving prison time as he was on parole when charged for these offences.

The defendants parole release date is in November.

READ MORE:

‘I will take your head off’: Axe wielding man walks free

Man allegedly stabbed in head after break-in

Possible spinal injuries after man struck by vehicle

Aaaron Brett Duncanson

On August 4 Aaaron Brett Duncanson pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing drug utensils and two charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

On May 4 police intercepted a vehicle in Goomeri, finding about one gram of cannabis, 0.7 grams of meth and a glass pipe.

The 46-year-old was fined $350.

Joanne Lee Chamberlain

On August 4 Joanne Lee Chamberlain pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing drug utensils and two charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

On May 4 in Goomeri Joanne was found in possession of one gram of weed, 0.7 grams of meth and a glass pipe.

Joanne was fined $350 on a six month good behaviour bond and ordered to attend a drug assessment and education session.

Anthea Tarna La Macchia

On August 4 Anthea Tarna La Macchia pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug and one charge of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence.

On 7 June in Murgon, police intercepted a vehicle for a routine check, uncovering 51.2 grams of weed in a handbag.

Police also found an electric set of scales.

The 47-year-old was fined $500.

Christine Marie Meiers

On August 4 Christine Marie Meiers pleaded guilty to one charge of producing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing drug utensils that had been used.

On June 9 police searched a Murgon address finding 44 grams of dry cannabis and two plants reaching 16cm tall in plastic pots.

Christine was fined $350.

Andrew Leslie Beckett

On August 4 Andrew Leslie Beckett pleaded guilty to one charge of producing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of possessing property suspected to be in connection with a drug offence.

On July 4 police attended a Murgon address in regards to another matter, walked in the backyard and saw the defendant, a glass pipe with a cone piece attached and a 20cm weed plant in a pot.

Andrew was fined $750

Elizabeth Jade Duncan

On August 4 Elizabeth Jade Duncan pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a drug utensil in connection with smoking a dangerous drug

Police found the drug utensil at a Cherbourg address.

Elizabeth was fined $250 on a six month good behaviour bond.