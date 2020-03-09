Charges dropped but hearing set to continue scientist

SUSPENDED Queensland chief scientist Suzanne Miller has had charges relating to producing a false immigration document dropped but will still defend fraud allegations in a court hearing this week.

Miller, who was also the chief executive of the Queensland Museum, is now facing 24 charges of fraud after the charge of uttering a forged document and six fraud charges were today dropped by the prosecution in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Police allege she used a corporate credit card to buy more than $30,000 worth of items including a scooter, cameras, a high-pressure cleaner and a drone.

Suspended Queensland chief scientist Suzanne Miller. File picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

She is also accused of dishonestly representing to her employer, Queensland Museum, that she was not an Australian Citizen in order to obtain free health care, as was allowed on an overseas visa.

But the court today heard it could not be proven she had falsified a document, but prosecutors still allege she knew she was acting dishonestly because she was no longer a citizen of the UK.

Miller has been suspended on full pay since July 2017.

She was appointed to the role of chief scientist in December 2016 and is the first woman to hold the post.

She draws a salary of more than $400,000-a-year in her dual roles as chief scientist and CEO of Queensland Museum.

Miller was on Monday expected to face a committal hearing in the Magistrates Court over the fraud charges, which span over several years, but the matter was adjourned until Thursday after prosecutors disclosed further information to defence solicitors only yesterday.

She has not yet been required to enter a plea.

The matter will return to court later this week.