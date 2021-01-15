Charges laid over death of grandfather, 62

Allen Ward, 62, was killed in a workplace incident at Bohle on Friday, December 14, 2018. Picture: Supplied

Allen Ward, 62, was killed in a workplace incident at Bohle on Friday, December 14, 2018. Picture: Supplied

CHARGES have been laid against a Townsville engineering firm after a worker died while unloading steel pipes from a truck.

Prosecutors filed the federal work health and safety charges against CASA Engineering after an investigation into the incident at the Bohle site in 2018.

Townsville grandfather Allen Ward, 62, was reportedly unloading steel pipes from a truck at CASA Engineering in Enterprise Street, Bohle on the morning of December 14, 2018 when a pipe fell and crushed him.

At the time, the Bulletin reported that nearby workers tried in vain to use a forklift to free Mr Ward before paramedics arrived at the scene, but he could not be saved.

The well loved family man had worked for the company as a boilermaker for just over a year before his death.

CASA Engineering is a building, civil and marine construction company that has worked on major projects including the Riverway Stadium and the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

It faces a single charge of failing to comply with a health and safety duty.

The charge is a Category 2 offence under the federal Work Health and Safety Act 2011 and carries a maximum penalty of $1.5m.

A Workplace Health and Safety spokesman said it would allege that CASA Engineering "failed to provide a safe system of work or instruction to workers that resulted in the risk of death or serious injury".

Mr Ward's fiance Wendy McKenna told the Townsville Bulletin she was still learning to cope with the sudden loss of her partner of almost a decade.

"You think after two years, the grief would be easing, but it does not," she said.

"The sad thing is, even taking CASA to court, it is not going to bring him back.

"He was a really good man who was taken way too soon."

Ms McKenna was emotional as she recounted the happy memories she shared with Mr Ward.

"He was fun. He was amazing," she said.

"He was my best friend. We used to jump on the bike every second weekend and go to Ayr.

"His kids absolutely adored their dad and my kids adored him too."

The case against the business was mentioned briefly in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CASA Engineering was contacted, but declined to comment.

