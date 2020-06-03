‘Cheapest island ever’ for sale off Central Queensland coast

IN THE market for a slice of tropical paradise or want to break into the real estate sector?

Forget forking out millions for a flash house on the coast, why not buy your own island for less than $400,000.

Described as the 'cheapest island ever' by selling agents Richard and Narelle Van Hoff of Private Islands Online Australia, Worthington Island is up for grabs for just $385,000.

The island, located a 30 minute boat ride off the coast of Gladstone, features 69 acres of great farmland or retreat space, an orchard with trees and fruit, orchids and wildflowers, great birdlife, 2400 litres worth of rainwater storage capacity and an old well with an abundance of water.

Worthington Island is up for sale.

There is a 9m x 4.3m home on the island with a side awning of 9m x 3m, a front awning of 6.2m x 4.3m, a shower area, lockable access door and 240 volt generator to run fans and lighting as well as a gas stove.

There are three solar power panels on the roof, and wing generator, welder and all sorts of machinery.

As a bonus, the sale comes with a Victa ride-on mower, a Kubota ride-on, a 250 Yamaha quad bike, a put bike and a TE20 tractor/slasher with implements.

It has eight years to run on its current lease with a further 25 after renewal.

Listing details reveal the property had high interest previously, before it was placed under contract just days after first being listed.

However the Van Hoffs revealed that sale fell through, so it was back on the market.

"Those who made offers and visited the island and were disappointed to find that we entered into a contract days after the market release will be happy to know that you can have a second shot at purchasing Worthington Island," the listing explained.

"So it is up to you now, let's get onto it and buy the cheapest island ever.

"Please view the latest video of Worthington Island. Stop wondering what the high end wealthy are doing, and own your own island that is cheaper than a house block in the burbs.

"This is absolute waterfront, ring or email me now."