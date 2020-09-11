‘Cheating lying sh-t’: Man’s cruel taunts to abused partner

A man faced court this week after pushing his partner onto pavement and taunting her with cruel insults, contravening a domestic violence order. File Photo.

A MAN fronted court this week for contravening a domestic violence order after he pushed his partner onto pavement and taunted her with cruel insults.

The defendant pleaded guilty to six charges before Nanango Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 10), including contravening a domestic violence order, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, obstructing a police officer, trespassing on a place of business, and operating a safe but otherwise defective vehicle.

At 10.30am on January 8, 2020, police were called to a disturbance at a Nanango address. Police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi said when officers arrived, the victim had noticeable injuries to her elbow and left knee.

She told police the defendant had woken up in a bad mood that morning, and when asked to leave, he became verbally abusive, calling her a ‘f-cking sl-t’ and a ‘dirty f-cking wh-re’.

“The victim followed the defendant out, as she believed he was in possession of her keys. She said the defendant pushed her shoulder, causing her to fall onto the pavement where she grazed her left knee and elbow,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

“While she was at Nanango police station, she continued to receive multiple text messages, saying ‘f-ck you’, ‘never again’, ‘you are the picture of a cheating lying sh-t’, ‘I’ll never see you again’, and ‘f-ck off sl-t’.

When the defendant was interviewed by police, he denied any physical assault on the aggrieved, telling officers she had fallen over backward.

According to defence lawyer E.G. Reid, there was a variation made to original domestic violence order, which enabled the defendant and aggrieved to be in contact with each other.

At 10.15am on March 9, the defendant was charged with trespass after driving into the carpark of a Burnett business and parking his vehicle there.

Sergeant Gangemi said when police were investigating the trespass the defendant was detained.

“He was yelling at police and trying to walk away,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

The charge of operating a safe but otherwise defective vehicle relates to the defendants tyres, which were bald with wires showing. The vehicle was also unregistered and uninsured at the time of the incident.

For contravening a domestic violence order, the defendant was convicted and released on a six-month period of probation.

“I accept the offence is at the lower end of your offending, but it’s concerning to me that this is your third breach,” Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

For driving an uninsured vehicle, he was convicted and fined $500.

For driving a vehicle with defective tires, he was convicted and fined $250.

For driving an unregistered vehicle, he was convicted and not further punished.

For obstructing a police officer, he was convicted and not further punished.

For the trespass, he was convicted and not further punished.

All fines were referred to SPER and convictions were recorded.